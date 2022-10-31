Over the years, Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff has established himself as one of the finest action heroes in the industry and has evolved as a better performer with every film. From beating a bunch of goons to breaking through glass walls, the 'Heropanti' actor has done it all.

Here's how Tiger's mother reacted

But it seems while doing such dangerous stunts, he has now injured himself. Tiger took to his social media handle to share one such incident with his fans and posted a BTS video. Sharing the high-octane video, Tiger wrote, "Broke my foot breaking a concrete wash basin because i was fired up af and i thought i was stronger than i was. But in my defence, the basin broke too."

The video, which seemed to be from the sets of 'Baaghi', showed the actor doing a fight sequence. As sson as the video was posted, Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha was among the first to react as she showered love on him. Shilpa Shetty was shocked and said 'omg', while singer Shaan said, "You are simply incredible.. but glad to know you are human too." Actress Nargis Fakhri also dropped shocked and fire emoticons in the comments section.

On the work front

Earlier, in an interview with Connect FM, Tiger had said, "Ever since Jackie Chan, there hasn't been a crossover action hero, per se, in this space at least. I don't think there's anybody in my age category right now, in terms of the action hero genre."

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in the movie 'Heropanti 2' opposite Tara Sutaria. The actor will be next seen in 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' with Akshay Kumar and in 'Ganpath' opposite Kriti Sanon. Recently, Tiger also announced a new film titled 'Screw Dheela' that will be directed by Shashank Khaitan.