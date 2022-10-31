'Adipurush' starring South Indian star Prabhas and Kriti Sanon has been one of the most-anticipated movies. However, when the teaser was launched, many fans were disappointed with the VFX of the film and compared it with an 'animation film'.

'Adipurush' release postponed

Some people even criticised and trolled the film for its overall look. Director Om Raut had also reacted to the trolling and said he was "disheartened" by the reaction to the 'Adipurush' teaser. "I was disheartened but not surprised because the film is made for a larger medium. You can cut it down to some extent, but can't bring it down to a mobile phone, that's an environment I can't control," he said.

Now, so far, it was reported that the Prabhas starrer mythological action film will release on January 12, 2023 on the occasion of Sankranti. But it seems that the film release has been postponed to summer 2023. However, the exact date of release has not been confirmed yet nor the makers have issued any official statement on the same.

'Adipurush' to avoid competition?

There are several rumours and speculations about the sudden change in release date. If reports are to be believed, the decision might have been taken due to the release of the Chiranjeevi starrer 'Waltair Veerayya' and Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer 'Veera Simha Reddy' during the Sankranti weekend.

Sankranthi has always been a favourite time for producers to release their films. But the release of these two big films could lead to problem as 'Adipurush' might not get too many screens in Andhra Pradesh and Telengana. And, the makers obviously don't want to lose out on these two states as Prabhas is undoubtedly one of the biggest Tollywood superstars.

'Adipurush' is a modern-day adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. Apart from Prabhas, who be seen as Lord Ram, the film stars Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh.