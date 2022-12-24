A brand-new year is all set to kick in and for Bollywood, the excitement is manifold! After two years of pandemic, 2022 was a rebound year for the industry with several postponed movies finally coming to the big screen as well as OTT platforms. Thus, 2023 is expected to be even better with some enormous releases and films roaring at the box office.

And, when we talk about films, how can we not talk about new comers or star kids who are all geared up to make their debut in the coming year. And, trust us, it will be surely interesting to watch new slew of actors showing their skills on screen. Today, here we bring you a list of the top 7 Bollywood debuts that we are eagerly waiting to see in 2023.

Suhana Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughterSuhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut next year with Zoya Akhtar's adaptation of 'The Archies'. The team has already wrapped up the film's shooting and Suhana was recently papped at the film's wrap up party.

Agastya Nanda

Agastya Nanda,the grandson of superstar Amitabh Bachchan, is ready to make a mark in the industry with his debut with Zoya Akhtar's aspirational project 'The Archies' that will be released on Netflix. Apart from Agastya, the film also stars Suhana Khan and Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Aasman Bhardwaj

Filmmaker and music composer Vishal Bhardwaj and singer Rekha Bhardwaj's son Aasman Bhardwaj will also make his debut with upcoming film 'Kuttey' starring Arjun Kapoor, Naseeruddin Shah, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Shardul Bhardwaj, and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is slated to release in January 2023.

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor, who is the daughter of actor Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor, is also ready to make her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's 'Bedhadak' alongside Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Earlier, Shanaya had worked as an assistant director in her cousin Janhvi Kapoor's film 'Gunjan Saxena' and was seen briefly in her Karan Johar's Netflix show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'.

Junaid Khan

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan is another star kid who is ready to follow his father's footsteps through his Bollywood debut in 2023. He is at present shooting for his debut film 'Maharaja'. Earlier, it was reported that Junaid had auditioned for Mira Nair's 'A Suitable Boy' but got rejected.

Khushi Kapoor

Boney Kapoor-Sridevi's daughter and Janhvi Kapoor's sister will make her debut with Zoya Akhtar's upcoming musical film 'The Archies' alongside Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda.

Pashmina Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's cousin and daughter of Rajesh Roshan, Pashmina Roshan will make her debut with the sequel of 'Ishq Vishk' that marked the debut of actor Shahid Kapoor in 2003. The sequel titled 'Ishq Vishk Rebound' will also star 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham' actor Jibraan Khan, Rohit Saraf, and Naila Grewal in lead roles.