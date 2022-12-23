It's that time of the year when we look forward to new beginnings as we are almost there to step into a new year. Speaking of joy and new beginnings, we don't always just want to confine ourselves to only new projects or films or achievements, but there are personal moments that take place in our lives and the celebrities are not an exception.

So, as 2022 is about to end, let's have a look at those stars who are all set to embrace new beginnings with parenthood in 2023.

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal

In 2021, Varun tied the knot with his childhood 'sweetheart' Natasha Dalal in an intimate ceremony. Though the couple didn't announce or confirm the news of pregnancy, recently during the shoot of Bigg Boss 16, Bollywood actor Salman Khan dropped a hint that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal can be expected to have a baby soon.

Salman handed a soft toy to Varun as a prop and said, "Yeh aapke bacche ke liye (This is for your child)." The 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya' actor replied, "Baccha hua nahi hai abhi (I don't have a kid yet)." Salman then added, "Yeh aaya hai toh baccha bhi aa hi jaega (If toy has come then the child too will come)." This has led to several speculations about the couple having a baby soon.

Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni

'RRR' actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Kamineni are all set to welcome their first child in 2023. The news was shared recently by Chiranjeevi for their fans and followers. The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012 in an intimate wedding in Hyderabad.

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar

Popular television actress Gauahar Khan recently took to her social media handle to share the news of her pregnancy with her fans and followers. Sharing an adorable animated video, the Bigg Boss 7 winner said that she and her husband Zaid Darbar are all set to welcome their first child in April 2023.

Neha Marda and Aayushman Agrawal

Television actress Neha Marda and her husband Aayushman Agrawal will also embrace parenthood in 2023. The actress announced her pregnancy online by sharing a cute picture flaunting her baby bump. The 'Balika Vadhu' actress tied the knot to the Patna-based businessman in 2012.

Dipika Kakkar and Shoaib Ibrahim

Former Bigg Boss winner Dipika Kakkar is also ready to embrace parenthood soon. Though the news was not shared by the 'Sasural Simar Ka' actress, her sister-in-law Saba Ibrahim hinted at Dipika's pregnancy in her vlog. The actress is happily married to her co-star Shoaib Ibrahim for the past four years now.