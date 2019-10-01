Former India opener Gautam Gambhir who never minces his words, especially when it comes to Pakistan, took aim at the elaborate and rather curfew-like situation put in place by PCB in view of ongoing Sri Lanka vs Pakistan ODI in Karachi. The board has arranged stringent security measures for the Sri Lankan team, with around 2,000 security personnel in and around teams' hotels and stadium. Such elaborate were the measures that a of 12,000 came to watch the return of ODI cricket to their city, weathering heat and various security check-posts, using special shuttles to reach the National stadium.

Gambhir shared a video of the Sri Lankan team cavalcade in which the bus is accompanied by as many 20 vehicles. Also, in the two men seem to be mocking the security that has been deployed for the Sri Lankan team.

"Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye," tweeted Gambhir.

Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye ??? pic.twitter.com/TRqqe0s7qd — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) September 30, 2019

Gambhir also took aim at Imran Khan

This is not the first time, the former India opener has taken aim at Pakistan and their cricketers. He spoke about his rather tumultuous equation with Shahid Afridi and conceded that few fights do tend to get personal.

Speaking in an interview to Indian Express, the BJP MP said: "Some fights do get personal and there is nothing wrong with that. It has been like that for a very long time. Sometimes it is nice to get personal with someone."

Also, on Monday he slammed Pakistan Prime Minister for his UNGA speech and termed it as 'role model for terrorists'. "Sportspeople are supposed to be role models. Of good behaviour. Of Team spirit. Of ethics. Of the strength of character. Recently in the UN, we also saw a former sportsperson speak up. As a role model for terrorists. @ImranKhanPTI should be excommunicated from sports community," Gambhir had tweeted.

Pakistan took on Sri Lanka and a powerful performance by the hosts saw them get the better of a delipidated Sri Lankan side, which had been rocked by the withdrawal of 10 frontline players before the tour owing to security arrangements.

Babar Azam, was the star of the show, as he smacked a solid 105-ball 115 to lift Pakistan to 305-7 after the home team won the toss and batted.

Usman Shinwari then stood tall with the ball and knocked off the top-order in figures of 5-51 as the visitors were bowled out for 238 in 46.5 overs.