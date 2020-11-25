Christopher Nolan's Tenet is undoubtedly one of the most talked-about films of 2021. The movie features an ensemble cast of John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, and others. Warner Bros. India recently shared Pattinson's video in which he talks about crashing Boeing 747 for a scene.

In the Tenet movie, Robert Pattinson plays the role of Neil - the handler of John David Washington's character. In the released video, Pattinson talks about the character and how he appreciates chaos. Pattinson adds that Neil "likes to do things that don't make sense."

Tenet movie is getting praise for its action-sequences and story format. As per Robert Pattinson, when he read these action sequences in the script, he imagined that it would be too cool to do these scenes. He adds that there is a scene where Boing 747 crashes into a building.

"It feels very, very real because it is real," he adds.

Check out Tenet movie scene below:

Tenet movie inside details

Acclaimed writer-director Christopher Nolan took more than five years to write the screenplay after going through Tenet's central ideas for over a decade. The movie's pre-production began in late 2018, and the casting of the film was completed in March 2019. To shoot time manipulation sequences, cinematographer Hoyte van Hoytema used the backward and forwards methods.

Tenet movie is scheduled to release in India on December 4, 2020. As of now, it has grossed over $56.9 million in the United States and Canada, and $299.4 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of $356.3 million. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has negatively affected Tenet's box-office, but at the same time, given that 65 percent of American theaters are currently operating at 25-40%, the box-office collection is not bad at all.

Tenet movie sits on an approval rating of 71 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The website's critical consensus reads: "A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production."

Several fans who got to see Tenet in the theater have stated that this time-bending movie contains some of Nolan's most ambitious action sequences to-date.