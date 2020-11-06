Christopher Nolan's much-awaited Tenet movie is finally arriving in the Asian subcontinent. After ruling the box-office in the United States and the United Kingdom, the film is getting a digital release in December.

If the theatres do not open in full-capacity by December, Indian fans can get their hands on 4K, Blu-ray, DVD, and digital copies of Tenet movie starring John David Washington and Robert Pattinson.

Tenet movie is yet to release on the big screens in a few of the world's biggest cities, including New York City, Los Angeles, Mumbai, and others. If the movie gets a proper release in December, its box-office collection will surely increase.

Even if that does not happen, fans will get Tenet 4K UHD combo pack and Blu-ray in December that includes an hourlong featurette, exploring behind the scenes and making of Tenet movie, via Deadline.

Tenet Movie details:

The 2020 action-thriller science fiction movie Tenet follows a secret agent (John David Washington) as he manipulates the flow of time to prevent World War III.

Christopher Nolan took more than five years just to write the screenplay of the movie. The pre-production began in 2018, and principal photography lasted three months.

The movie's release was delayed three times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. Tenet officially became the very first movie to open in theatres after the pandemic shutdown. After much hiatus, the film was released in the United Kingdom in August and on September 3 in the United States.

The movie was made against a budget of $200 million, and so far, it has grossed over $347.1 million. The movie received a positive review from critics, who praised the performances, production department, and visuals; however, several opposed the movie's convoluted plot.

On Rotten Tomatoes, the movie sits on the approval rating of 71 per cent. The website's critical consensus reads: "A visually dazzling puzzle for film lovers to unlock, Tenet serves up all the cerebral spectacle audiences expect from a Christopher Nolan production." Many have even stated that the movie contains some of Christopher Nolan's best work to date, but the plot's density might be problematic for some audience.