The news of Nick Jonas suffering injuries in an accident spread like wildfire. The singer was on the sets when the accident happened. It was reported that Jonas had to be rushed to the hospital in an ambulance as he was in a lot of pain. However, he was soon released from the hospital. Social media had gone into a state of worry after the news broke out.

And now, Nick himself has cleared the air around the severity of his accident. Nick has revealed that he suffered injuries during a bike accident. Nick Jonas, who is one of the coaches on the singing reality show – The Voice – spoke about the injury. On being asked by the host, Carson Daly, how he was doing, Nick kept it short and simple. "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing alright. A cracked rib from a spill on a bike and a few other bumps and bruises," he said.

Nick's request to co-judge

Nick also requested co-judge Blake Shelton not to make him laugh as that would hurt. "I just wanted to go ahead and say that in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am. But Blake, please don't make me laugh as much, because it kind of hurts to laugh," he added. To this, Blake Shelton cheekily responded, "You're just trying to get sympathy votes on this show. That's all you're doing." And pat came Nick's response, "It's a big, elaborate plan," reveals Timesnownews.

Priyanka Chopra or her team has not officially responded to Nick's health update. However, fans were quick to take to PeeCee's social media platforms asking her to share his health updates. Many also extended their well-wishes and prayers for a speedy recovery on the actress's social accounts.