Nick Jonas was rushed to a hospital in an ambulance after he suffered injuries on the sets of his shoot. The renowned singer got injured while shooting and was quickly taken to a hospital. Jonas was reportedly even admitted for a brief while before being discharged. The details of how the singer was injured and the severity of the injury remain undisclosed yet.

Nick is currently one of the judges on the singing reality show – The Voice. The actor has even launched a new album recently. TMZ broke the news of Nick Jonas' injury and the singer being taken to the hospital. Apart from their professional commitments, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been busy raising funds for India to bravely fight the pandemic. The duo has together collected close to $3 million for the relief work.

This is not the first time that Nick has been injured on the sets. Back in 2018 too, Nick had suffered a severe injury while working out. The singer also suffers from Diabetes and has been quite vocal about it. "Prioritizing my physical health, working out and eating healthy and keeping my blood sugar in check. I have full control of my day-to-day life with this disease, and I'm so grateful to my family and loved ones who have helped me every step of the way. Never let anything hold you back from living your best life. Thank you to all my fans for your kind words and support. Means more than you know," Nick had revealed on Instagram.

Priyanka Chopra had recently said in an interview that the two of them are being quite cautious during the pandemic as Nick Jonas suffers from Type 1 diabetes and she is an ashthmatic. "We've been very, very safe actually, because Nick is Type 1 (diabetic), and I'm asthmatic. So, you know, we've just been super careful about who we interact with and how we do it," PeeCee had told TOI.