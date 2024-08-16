The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has made a significant announcement regarding the country's ambitious 'Gaganyaan' mission. The first test flight of the human-rated rocket for this mission is slated for December 2024. This announcement was made by Dr. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO, following the successful orbiting of India's earth observation satellite-08 (EOS-08). The Gaganyaan mission, which is India's first manned space mission, has been a focal point of ISRO's activities.

The rocket for this mission, code-named G1, is currently undergoing integration at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh. The crew module for the mission is being integrated at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre in Thiruvananthapuram. All systems for the Gaganyaan rocket are expected to reach the Satish Dhawan Space Centre by November, with the target for the rocket flight set for December.

Parallel to the Gaganyaan mission, ISRO has also been working on the development of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV). The SSLV is a new rocket designed to put small satellites into orbit. It has a payload capacity of 500 kg and is powered by solid fuel. The SSLV recently completed its third and final development flight, successfully placing two satellites, EOS-08 and SR-0, into orbit. The satellites belong to Space Rickshaw, a space start-up.

Following the successful completion of the SSLV's development flights, ISRO is now planning to transfer the SSLV technology to the industry. The design of the SSLV has been kept simple to facilitate its production by the industry. The transfer of technology will not just involve handing over the drawings but also imparting the knowledge of how to build rockets. The selected industry or consortium of industries will take about two years to learn and roll out two SSLVs. During this period, the public sector NewSpace India Ltd will fund the making of the SSLV.

In addition to the Gaganyaan mission and the SSLV development, ISRO is also working on the construction of a second launch pad at Kulasekarapattinam in Tamil Nadu. The construction work has begun and it is expected to take two years for the facility to be commissioned. The new launch pad will facilitate dedicated launch infrastructure for all on-demand commercial launches.

These developments mark a significant milestone in India's space exploration journey. They demonstrate ISRO's capabilities in space technology and its commitment to fostering a vibrant space industry in the country. As ISRO continues to push the boundaries of space technology, the future of space exploration in India looks promising. The successful completion of these projects will not only enhance India's standing in the global space community but also inspire a new generation of scientists and engineers in the country.