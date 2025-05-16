IANS

The Supreme Court on Friday ruled that the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru does not belong to ISKCON Society Mumbai but to ISKCON Society Bangalore, registered under the Karnataka Societies Act.

A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka and A.G. Masih set aside an earlier decision of the Karnataka High Court, which had held that the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru belonged to ISKCON Society Mumbai.

In its impugned order passed in May 2011, the Karnataka HC had allowed an appeal filed by the ISKCON Mumbai, challenging a decree of the trial court granted in favour of ISKCON Bangalore.

The trial court had declared that ISKCON Society Bangalore, registered in July 1978 under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act, was the absolute owner of the temple property at Hare Krishna Hills in the Rajajinagar area of the state capital and restrained ISKCON Society Mumbai from interfering in its affairs.

In its suit, the ISKCON Society Bangalore sought a declaration that ISKCON Society Mumbai had no authority to remove its office-bearers or had no authority to control its properties or administration.

On the other hand, the ISKCON Society Mumbai contended that the Bengaluru centre had never functioned as an independent legal entity and all properties acquired by or in the name of the ISKCON Bangalore actually vested in the ISKCON Society Mumbai.

The Karnataka High Court had ruled that the title and possession of the Hare Krishna Hills temple complex in Bengaluru were vested with the ISKCON Society Mumbai, as it set aside the decree passed by the trial court. Holding that the ISKCON Bangalore Society was a branch of the ISKCON Mumbai Society, it decreed the ISKCON Mumbai's counterclaim for a permanent injunction against interference by the ISKCON Society Bangalore office-bearers.

The apex court decision establishes that the ISKCON temple in Bengaluru belongs to the ISKCON Society Bangalore.

In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court of India has ruled in favour of ISKCON Bangalore in the decades-long legal battle over the ownership and management of the iconic Hare Krishna temple in Bengaluru. The much-awaited move has been hailed by ISKCON Bangalore President.

The verdict concludes a 25-year dispute between ISKCON Bangalore and ISKCON Mumbai, affirming that the temple and its assets belong to the Karnataka-registered ISKCON Bangalore society.

A Bench comprising Justices A.S. Oka and Augustine George Masih delivered the judgment, overturning a Karnataka High Court ruling that had previously favoured ISKCON Mumbai.

The apex court restored the 2009 trial court order, which had recognised ISKCON Bangalore's legal ownership of the temple and issued a permanent injunction against ISKCON Mumbai from interfering in its affairs.

Calling the verdict "historic," ISKCON Bangalore President Madhu Pandit Dasa stated that the decision validates their long-standing position and spiritual interpretation based on the directives of ISKCON founder Srila Prabhupada.

He emphasised that the central issue has always been ideological, centering around Prabhupada's instruction that his disciples should act as representatives, rather than appointing new gurus.

According to Dasa, ISKCON Bangalore has upheld this principle, while ISKCON Mumbai has supported the appointment of successor gurus.

The legal conflict originated when ISKCON Mumbai attempted to assert control over ISKCON Bangalore's operations and assets, claiming that all properties fell under a central society's jurisdiction. ISKCON Bangalore, however, argued that it is an independent society registered under the Karnataka Societies Registration Act and that the Bengaluru temple land was allotted by the Bangalore Development Authority specifically to the state-registered body.

Speaking to IANS, Advocate Vikas Singh Jangra, representing ISKCON Bangalore, said the verdict is a culmination of nearly 25 years of legal perseverance. He highlighted the importance of the Supreme Court's recognition of the Karnataka society's independent status, which has now been affirmed as the rightful owner of the Bengaluru temple and other associated properties.

The decision also solidifies ISKCON Bangalore's ongoing operations, including its management of over 24 temples across India and the Akshaya Patra Foundation, which provides mid-day meals to over 2.2 million children daily. The organisation also oversees major projects like the Vrindavan Chandrodaya Mandir.

According to Madhu Pandit Dasa, the ruling enables ISKCON Bangalore to continue expanding its spiritual and charitable initiatives under the ISKCON banner. To distinguish themselves ideologically, the group plans to operate under the name ISKCON-Hare Krishna Movement (ISKCON-HKM), where Srila Prabhupada remains the sole Acharya.

(With inputs from IANS)