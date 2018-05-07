Gautham Karthik's Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu has opened to fairly positive reviews and has got a fantastic start at the Chennai box office. The film drew many youngsters to the single screens and multiplexes.

In the first weekend, the film has raked in Rs 1.39 crore from 254 shows, reports Behindwoods. It is considered to be a big number for a movie which does not have a top actor or a family-oriented subject.

Iruttu Arayil Murattu Kuthu is an adult horror comedy, written and directed by Santhosh P Jayakumar. However, the movie should keep its box office streak going to become a hit. This week, a few big movies like Nadigiar Thilagam, Irumbu Thirai and Bhaskar Oru Rascal are releasing and it has to be seen whether it takes a toll on the collection of Gautham Karthik's film.

Avengers: Infinity War is in the second position by earning Rs 1.18 lakh from 294 shows. In the first weekend, it has collected Rs 2.57 crore from 405 shows. The 10-day total collection stands at Rs 5.71 crore.

Telugu film Naa Peru Surya, Naa Illu India (En Peyar Surya En Veedu India ) along with its Tamil version has made a decent collection in its first weekend by collecting Rs 57.70 lakh from 138 shows.

Hindi film 102 Not Out has collected Rs 22.91 lakh from 78 shows. Sai Pallavi's Diya has entered its second weekend by raking in Rs 5.83 lakh from 42 shows. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 88.34 lakh.

Mahesh Babu's Bharat Ane Nenu has entered its third weekend with Rs 4.80 lakh collection from 33 shows. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 2.25 crore.

Tamil film Mecrury is in the seventh place at the Chennai box office. It has earned Rs 4.75 lakh from 36 shows taking its total tally to Rs 2.23 crore.