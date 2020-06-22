Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the debate on nepotism (thanks to Kangana Ranaut's recent video on Kai Po Che actor) and trolling of star kids has picked up pace on social media. Thousands of people have unfollowed celebrities like Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt after their edited videos from Koffee With Karan and various award show were being circulated on the internet.

Actors like Mahesh Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonam Kapoor and even Sushant's past girlfriends like Rhea Chakraborty, Kriti Sanon and Ankita Lokhande were also not spared. And while netizens continue to slam star kids over Sushant's death, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar has now come out in the open to condemn the ongoing issue.

In a long Facebook post, Supata slammed those who had been using Sushant's death to trouble others unnecessarily. She also said that it was sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media adding that 'we have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser.'

Read her full post here:

"I posted the below update and many of my friends have mentioned that the therapist didn't divulge the details hence I am deleting the link. And my apologies to the doctor. But he should definitely sue the journalist then. I wonder why is netizens not reacting to this? It's not only about sushant singh Rajput it's also about how callous we can be to get that bit of news.

My heart goes for the girls mentioned in the article. Imagine how many would have trolled Rhea by now. We cannot know ever what happens between two individuals it's sickening to the core to pass moral judgement on social media.

Just any one gets up today and becomes judge therapist relationship counselor blah blah blah.

And I repeat count your blessings in these tough times then being vicious vultures. There is much more in life to share so get a life!!

Dealing with grief could sometimes make you extremely compassionate to others.. Pain can be looked at something to learn from. I was extremely pained when people were more vicious and vacuous in pretext of being sympathizers of #shushantsinghrajput death.we have completely forgotten to show respect for the dead and live wiser.

Grieving process can be also productive fellow beings.some one sent me the below article and how irresponsible is that!!! How further low can media fall?I mean does she have a written permission from her patient for that? Well you got your two minutes glory but you should be the last person to be in this job in first place. And should be banned by the medical faculty for demeaning living people by sharing his personal details.

I again apologize doctor."

Earlier, Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan had also given the most sensible and logical reply to a fan who had requested him unfollow other star kids on social media.