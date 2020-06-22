Controversial actress Rakhi Sawant has hit an all-time low when she recently spoke about the untimely death of Sushant Singh Rajput to hog the limelight.

In a video shared on Instagram, Rakhi said that she dreamt of Sushant who told her that he will reincarnate as her son. She also said that Sushant told her in her dream that he was depressed with all the injustice that has happened to him in the industry. She added that the film fraternity has bullied him and that's why he took his own life as a last resort.

People were disgusted after watching her video and began trolling her left, right and centre calling her video insensitive. "It is high time now..... Instagram ko dislike button laana chahiye for videos like these...... P.A.T.H.E.T.I.C!!!!!" an online user vented out his anger.

Another user wrote, "Seriously? Is this a joke to you? Is someone's death a freakin joke to you? Unbelievable. You need to grow up!!! Stop this man! Seriously." And the list went on.

However, this is not the first time Rakhi has mocked any celebrity's death. Previously, she had called a press conference to stress the importance of using a table fan rather than a ceiling fan after Balika Vadhu actress Pratyusha Banerjee had committed suicide.

Rakhi had made a joke out of Pratyusha's death then and making a mockery out of Sushant's death now.

Take a look.