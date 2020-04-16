Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain her followers, as she makes headlines for her statements and unusual activities on her social media handles. You must be aware that Rakhi Sawant is a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan and has often expressed in media that she would like to romance SRK on swiss alps wearing a chiffon sari.

Well, it seems, Rakhi Sawant's wish has come true. No, not that she is romancing Shah Rukh Khan. But SRK fulfilled her wish by merely giving her a chance to see her. Yes, you heard that right. Do you know SRK face-timed Rakhi Sawant last night and chated with her?

It's not a new gimmick by Rakhi nor has the actor morphed the picture, this is 100 per cent true news. The generous actor who never fails to wow his fans and humbly treats everyone did speak to Rakhi Sawant over the video call and we have the proof.

Although it's unbelievable for many, especially for netizens and Instagrammers as they trolled Rakhi Sawant left, right and centre the moment Rakhi broke the news of facetime with SRK on her Instagram.

Sharing the screengrabs of her conversation on social media she captioned her post as, Thanks Shahrukh for helping people God bless you always love you Rakhi Sawant.



Check out these hilarious responses.

One of the users said,' he doesn't even follow you'

The other one found it hard to believe and commented, chal jhooti, photoshop kia hai,

While this user had a rather funny take on Rakhi and SRK's picture, he wroteAise to hum trump se bhi photoshop karke batiyate hai...

Well, many of you must be unaware that Rakhi Sawant was part of Farah Khan's film Main Hoon Na, which starred Shah Rukh Khan. So, this call wasn't fake.

A few weeks, ago, Rakhi went all out when she expressed her desire to do a film with SRK. Speaking to media she said.

On doing a film with SRK and Aamir Khan

Rakhi Sawant revealed that she needs to provide a movie with the three Khans i.e. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & Aamir Khan, she stated, "Mere husband ne bola hai Mumbai me nayi workplace daal, mere husband ne bola teeno Khan ko lekar image bana... Shah Rukh, Salman, Aamir...iske liye to maine bola teeno khano ko 200-200, 300-300 crore dene padenge, to unhone bola ki tujhe kya chinta hai? Finance lana mera kaam hai...tu bana image!"

For the unversed, Rakhi tied the knot with an NRI guy named Ritesh in 2019 and in addition shared her wedding ceremony photos on Instagram. When individuals requested Rakhi to share more details about her husband, she simply revealed his identity as Ritesh and didn't leak out any information.