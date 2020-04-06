Yesterday, April 5, the whole country came together and lit diyas, candles, torchlight and flashlights in solitary with people who are fighting the coronavirus on the frontline.

Bollywood celebrities such as Amitabh Bachchan, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and many more, abided by PM Modi's 9 PM 9 minutes appeal and fought darkness of coronavirus with the light of positivity.

While every star had their own way to contribute, Bollywood's most controversial star Rakhi Sawant shared her picture of lighting the diya/candle in the most hilarious way. Reality queen Rakhi Sawant is known for her conventional ways of entertaining the audience. After the announcement was made by the PM of India, through his video message, Rakhi posted two videos of herself claiming that Corona will go if we burn candles.

She was also chanting go corona go in her videos. Her Instagram videos invited some trolls and haters, while few followers were actually enjoying it. Although we understand that it's her personality to do things in the weirdest way possible, we can't help and ignore the scary filters she has been using lately. Is it Halloween yet?

Rakhi, Why are you celebrating Halloween?

Rakhi has been using a lot of scary filters on her videos while talking about the corona. But not only this, this time Rakhi went a step ahead and shared an image of herself dressed up as an 'Indian ghost', donning a white saree. Being the ardent Modi Bhakht that she is, her caption on the image read, "I did it modi Ji I feel Corona is gone."

Rakhi Sawant Instagram account is filled with hilarious videos, memes, and her personalised talk show about Jesus. Her posts will surely take you on a laughter ride if you're bored. And, if you're too afraid to check them out by yourself, we apologise in advance for sharing some of her hilarious videos, here.

Rakhi Sawant's videos = Laughter Riot