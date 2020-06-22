2020 has arguably been the worst year for the world. But the year has hit Bollywood like nothing else ever could. Bollywood has been experiencing a difficult time from one thing to the next without any break in between. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened the lid on a barely restrained conversation on nepotism.

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, the debate on nepotism stoked too many fires. Celebrities especially those considered 'insiders' have been facing social media hate and backlash, which has reached a fever pitch. But, they too are coping with it in their own way.

Nepotism debate: Bollywood celebrities who've been combatting social media hate

Bollywood has been facing a terrible time, from the pandemic to some heart-wrenching deaths of certain actors who'll truly be missed. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has taken Bollywood to the limit or so it seems. With nepotism now the burning issue, many online forces have unleashed their wrath on Bollywood's biggest names.

Still, there are some who're trying to keep a balanced view. Nepotism might just be here to stay, what nobody knows and maybe that's where everyone should draw a line, is that the Police are still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death and are looking into what caused his suicide. Therefore, to assign blame of one's death would be irrational and speculative to a point that it turns into blind hatred.

What the public might be expecting from Bollywood however, is a change of heart, is a moment of acknowledgement that perhaps the bullying some of the allegations might need a serious look at. Maybe we shouldn't take deaths of real talents due to mental health issues lightly and need a shift in how Bollywood's existing culture has failed its talent.

Dealing with hate are certain influential figures in the industry. But, even they are finding their own ways to fight the hate and the negativity.

Earlier Karan Johar had unfollowed numerous stars and friends in Bollywood, including talents who debuted in his movies, some who were outsiders, some insiders. Now, he follows just 8 accounts on Twitter. The director has lost a sizeable portion of followers since this debate began.

Actress Sonam Kapoor yesterday took Twitter to condemn attacks against her, speaking widely on Karma, exposing the hate she's been receiving and unapologetically standing firm by her legacy.

Swara Bhasker had recently lashed out against those criticising Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

That may be but it’s still idiotic to hold Karan & Alia responsible for this tragedy - because they made some thoughtless comments. The fact is we don’t know what Sushant was going through nor what the cause was. Everything being discussed is speculation & gossip. It’s not right. https://t.co/UlRkINyWyx — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) June 15, 2020

Director Hansal Mehta put forward a question for those demanding a take-down of nepotism

You want change? Will you then...

1. Stop medianet and all forms of paid articles?

2. Stop feeding blind items?

3. Stop patronizing trolls like Krk? — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) June 17, 2020

Vir Das stood up calling nepotism a natural part of existence, and how the public is hypocritical.

You care about the underdog artists now right? Start watching/reviewing their work, start buying tickets to their movies and shows, start producing their ideas, start giving them media space. Show up, spread the word. Burning more famous people than them does ZERO to help. Zero. — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 18, 2020

If I have a child, and they want to be a comedian, i'm going to help them as much as I can. There's nothing wrong with that. Because i'm their family...and also because if out of all the wonderful professions in the world, this is what they choose....they clearly need help ? — Vir Das (@thevirdas) June 17, 2020

Anubhav Sinha put forward thought on perspective.

Privileges can be inherited or earned. The ‘Insider Outsider’ theory ends there. The ‘Kind and Mean’ theory begins. — Anubhav Sinha (@anubhavsinha) June 16, 2020

Salman Khan who has been accused of nepotism himself still asked his fans to stand by those grieving:

A request to all my fans to stand with sushant's fans n not to go by the language n the curses used but to go with the emotion behind it. Pls support n stand by his family n fans as the loss of a loved one is extremely painful. — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 20, 2020

Kriti Sanon condemned the media and social media trolls:

Actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aayush Sharma left Twitter altogether to block out the hate:

Maybe we need to give a thought as to what will be achieved from this debate. Will fighting fire with fire prove useful? A lot has been said, a lot has been done, but this debate doesn't appear to be coming to a conclusive end of right or wrong, it's only growing uglier.