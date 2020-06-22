Rhea at Bandra police station, to record the statement on Sushant Singh Rajput’s case Close
2020 has arguably been the worst year for the world. But the year has hit Bollywood like nothing else ever could. Bollywood has been experiencing a difficult time from one thing to the next without any break in between. Sushant Singh Rajput's death has opened the lid on a barely restrained conversation on nepotism.

After Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, the debate on nepotism stoked too many fires. Celebrities especially those considered 'insiders' have been facing social media hate and backlash, which has reached a fever pitch. But, they too are coping with it in their own way.

Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Sushant Singh Rajput, Sonakshi Sinha and Sonam Kapoor
Nepotism debate: Bollywood celebrities who've been combatting social media hate

Bollywood has been facing a terrible time, from the pandemic to some heart-wrenching deaths of certain actors who'll truly be missed. However, Sushant Singh Rajput's death has taken Bollywood to the limit or so it seems. With nepotism now the burning issue, many online forces have unleashed their wrath on Bollywood's biggest names.

Still, there are some who're trying to keep a balanced view. Nepotism might just be here to stay, what nobody knows and maybe that's where everyone should draw a line, is that the Police are still investigating Sushant Singh Rajput's death and are looking into what caused his suicide. Therefore, to assign blame of one's death would be irrational and speculative to a point that it turns into blind hatred.

What the public might be expecting from Bollywood however, is a change of heart, is a moment of acknowledgement that perhaps the bullying some of the allegations might need a serious look at. Maybe we shouldn't take deaths of real talents due to mental health issues lightly and need a shift in how Bollywood's existing culture has failed its talent. 

Dealing with hate are certain influential figures in the industry. But, even they are finding their own ways to fight the hate and the negativity. 

Earlier Karan Johar had unfollowed numerous stars and friends in Bollywood, including talents who debuted in his movies, some who were outsiders, some insiders. Now, he follows just 8 accounts on Twitter. The director has lost a sizeable portion of followers since this debate began.

Karan Johar
Actress Sonam Kapoor yesterday took Twitter to condemn attacks against her, speaking widely on Karma, exposing the hate she's been receiving and unapologetically standing firm by her legacy.

Sonam Kapoor tweets
Swara Bhasker had recently lashed out against those criticising Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt.

Director Hansal Mehta put forward a question for those demanding a take-down of nepotism

Vir Das stood up calling nepotism a natural part of existence, and how the public is hypocritical.

Anubhav Sinha put forward thought on perspective. 

Salman Khan who has been accused of nepotism himself still asked his fans to stand by those grieving:

Kriti Sanon condemned the media and social media trolls:

Actors like Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Saleem and Aayush Sharma left Twitter altogether to block out the hate:

How i got myself off twitter and away from the negativity ? Some people are celebrating like they won something... im happy for you, tumhe laga raha hai na... lagne do, kisi ko koi farak nahi padh raha. But lets face it, ive cut the direct source of insult and abuse in my life. Ive taken away YOUR power to be able to say whatever it is that you want to me, my family and my friends. Ive taken away that access you had to me, that i had given you so trustingly. So theres only one winner here. Me. Your negativity has never served me or my life, which is why it literally took a snap of a finger to get rid of a following of 16 million people which ive garnered over the last ten years. Just like that. And im better off for it. I wish all those haters and trolls lots of love and healing, or you can continue with the hate but please know it’ll NEVER reach me. Accha ab yeh chakkar mein i know the people who love me are caught up too... please know that your love and support is what has kept me going all this while, and it always will! And I request you all to keep spreading that love and light wherever you go and to as many people as you can. Because Love is the answer. Always ❤️

Maybe we need to give a thought as to what will be achieved from this debate. Will fighting fire with fire prove useful? A lot has been said, a lot has been done, but this debate doesn't appear to be coming to a conclusive end of right or wrong, it's only growing uglier. 