While Bradley Cooper is basking in the glory of his recent film, 'A Star Is Born' starring Lady Gaga, his longtime girlfriend Irina Shayk was not to be found anywhere near him.

Recently, at the 2019 SAG awards, Bradley Cooper attended the show with his mother, Gloria Campano. Elsewhere, Irina is travelling to Russia for a campaign with Marc Jacobs Beauty and Sephora.

She posted of photo of her on Instagram holding two puppies with the caption, "Heading to @sephora_russia @marcjacobsbeauty with my new friends Kolizey and Glinka from dog shelter @povodog."

Shayk has been travelling for quite some time now and her trip to Russia is another stop in her European trek abroad. Last week she was in Paris attending a number of fashion shows for Paris Fashion Week, including Jean-Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show.

While Shayk has been busy travelling for her assignments, Cooper was in Las Vega attending Lady Gaga's Enigma show. There he performed alongside 'Poker face' singer and left the audience floored by singing 'Shallow' from their recent movie.

Although, this is not the first time that Cooper has been hanging around with her mother. In 2016, the mother-son duo was spotted at the Guns & Roses performance. They also walked the 2015 Tony Awards in New York and the movie premiere of 'Joy.'

Also, nothing of Irina and Cooper parting away has been confirmed yet. Because, recently at the 2019 Golden Globes award, both of them were together. She was with 'The Hangover' actor at the National Board of Review awards gala too.

Though, Gaga has been gushing a lot at the mention of Cooper's name. Recently, at the Critics Choice Award, Gaga was all praises for Cooper, "Bradley, you are a magical filmmaker. And you are just as magical of a human being," she said at the time. "I have never had an experience with a director or an actor like I had with you. And I will cherish it forever. You seamlessly were both the love of my life and the man behind the camera."

Looks like someone is getting fond of Cooper more and more. Does this mean Lady Gaga will act with Cooper anytime in the future? At the drop of a hat? Who knows? Time will tell.