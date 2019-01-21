Rumours surrounding Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper seems to refuse to die down. The two have been hounded by romance reports since they starred together in A Star Is Born.

According to In Touch, the singer is having second thoughts about her wedding to Christian Carino. Lady Gaga got engaged to the 50-year-old talent agent in October 2018.

An alleged source stated: "She's on top of the world with all the praise she's getting for the movie and she has no time in her super busy schedule to plan a wedding, especially with the Oscars coming up."

"But then there's the Bradley factor. They've grown incredibly close. If Irina [Shayk, 33] wasn't with Bradley, I bet Gaga would be with him. She even gushed about him in her acceptance speech at the Golden Globes and didn't thank Christian!" the insider added.

The source went on: "Gaga clearly has feelings for Bradley, and he does for her, too. She can't help but wonder, what if...?"

Meanwhile, the two had gushed about each other constantly during the press tour for their film. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the 32-year-old artist said Bradley was phenomenal in the film that also marks his directorial debut.

"It just has changed me. Watching Bradley work was phenomenal and then having him believe in me — it gave me more ammunition to believe in myself, and I just feel so blessed to have had that experience," she said.

Adding on, the Hangover star also praised Lady Gaga. He told People: "I made a friend for life. As great as this movie was the thing that I think I'll take away forever is the relationship I have with her because she is an incredible person. I'm very lucky to have worked with her."