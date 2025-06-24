The international community is currently witnessing a complex situation unfold between Iran and Israel, as conflicting reports emerge regarding a ceasefire. Former U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire agreement between the two nations, but this has been met with skepticism and confusion. Iranian officials have denied any formal agreement, adding to the uncertainty.

A senior Iranian official stated that Tehran has not received any formal proposal from the United States and sees no reason to halt hostilities with Israel or Washington. "At this very moment, the enemy is committing aggression against Iran, and Iran is on the verge of intensifying its retaliatory strikes, with no ear to listen to the lies of its enemies," the official said, highlighting the ongoing tension and mistrust.

Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has also denied any agreement on a ceasefire, further complicating the narrative. Despite Trump's announcement, both Israeli and Iranian officials have yet to confirm any formal agreement, leaving the situation uncertain and volatile.

Araghchi emphasized that Tehran would only halt its attacks if Israel ends its "illegal aggression" by a specified deadline. The White House and the Pentagon have not issued formal statements, and it remains unclear whether the reported deal has been communicated through diplomatic channels.

Trump's announcement on his Truth Social platform claimed that the ceasefire would begin shortly, with Iran initiating the ceasefire followed by Israel, culminating in an official declaration of the war's end. Trump described the agreement as a breakthrough that "could have saved the Middle East from years of destruction." However, the lack of confirmation from the involved parties raises questions about the effectiveness of these efforts.

Impact on Global Markets and Oil Prices

The announcement has had significant repercussions beyond the immediate conflict. In the Philippines, fuel prices are projected to slightly decrease following the ceasefire announcement, as tensions in the Middle East have somewhat de-escalated. Jetti Petroleum President Leo Bellas noted that the announcement could pull prices down, although the market remains cautious due to the ongoing volatility. The potential for further escalation remains a significant concern, as emergency flights were delayed and missile launches from Iran were detected after Trump's ceasefire deadline.

In the financial markets, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) registered a significant recovery after Trump's announcement, reflecting positive investor sentiment. The KSE-100 index saw a substantial gain, indicating a temporary boost in market confidence. Similarly, global oil prices experienced a decline, with Brent crude futures and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude both dropping in response to the ceasefire news. Despite these developments, the situation on the ground remains tense.

Reports indicate that missiles launched from Iran towards Israel were seen from Hebron, amid the ongoing conflict. Israeli military operations continue, with evacuation warnings issued for parts of Tehran. The Israeli military has targeted specific neighborhoods, aiming to eliminate Iran's nuclear capabilities. The ceasefire announcement has also impacted the U.S. stock market, with indexes closing higher on optimism that Iran's retaliation would be limited.