Ira Khan is basking in the glory of her newly married life. Aamir Khan's daughter, Ira married the love of her life, Nupur Shikhare, in a close-knit ceremony. The duo then hosted a grand reception for the Bollywood peeps. After the reception, Ira shared some fun and beautiful pictures of her pre-wedding ceremonies. However, one section on social media is not happy with one particular picture.

Ira's picture with a cigarette

Ira shared pictures from her pre-wedding celebrations. From sporting an eye mask, relaxing with Nupur to even smoking a cigarette; Ira gave everyone a glimpse into the week it was. In one of the now deleted pictures, Ira can be seen getting her hair coloured with a cigarette in her mouth. A section on social media was quick to comment.

"Is the aura of the last picture a joke?" asked a user. "Cig picture is not good," another user commented. "Why to show last pic people follows you because of your good habits do not ruin your image," a social media user wrote. "Last pic is gonna create controversy," another social media user commented. "Gonna see that last picture on the news tomorrow," a comment read.

However, there were also many who defended Ira and wrote, "I like the way you are always yourself and don't portray yourself as someone else just for...society- always stay like that." Some advised her to be as she is and many said that smoking wasn't a crime that should make her hide the picture.

The official wedding photographers shared several pictures of Ira and Nupur's white wedding and wrote, "While it felt surreal, it was one of the most authentic and organic experiences of love that we have had. The couple exchanged vows amongst family and friends surrounded by the Aravalli mountains. Much love and many congratulations to the both of you Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare. It was an honour to be a part of your wedding."

After their destination wedding in Udaipur, Ira and Nupur hosted a grand reception for Bollywood peeps in Mumbai. From Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan to Sushmita Sen, Farhan Akhtar; several celebs marked their presence at the event. Veteran actresses like Jaya Bachchan, Hema Malini, Rekha and Saira Banu also joined in to wish the newlyweds.