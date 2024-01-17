Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding reception saw the biggest stars of the 90s marking their attendance. Sushmita Sen also attended the party in style with daughter Renee, and beau Rohman Shawl. While Shawl and Sen twinned in black, Renee wore the exact same saree worn by Sushmita but in white. The trio posed for the paps happily and the former Miss Universe even chit chatted with them.

What went down

However, netizens seem to think that the Aarya actress disrespected Rohman in front of the paps. It so happened that when the time came for the photo-ops, Rohman moved ahead to be by Sush's side. However, the actress sternly told him to stand near Renee as that would make the picture look better.

Reactions

Netizens were quick to comment how Sushmita pointed her fingers and was ordering her boyfriend. "Why she being bossy with her bf?? Let him stand where ever he wants!" asked a user. "Feeling bad for her boyfriend," another user commented. "Why is she so dominating?" a social media user asked. "The way she ordered him around!" read a comment. "She is the bossy types do what I like otherwise go home," another comment read.

However, there were some who came out in her support and said that some netizens were trying to blow a small incident out of proportion. "Say what you want, she's living a better life than any of you negative commentators!" read a comment. "Her daughter looks older thn her nd her bf looks younger then her" another comment read. "It was quite normal talk between bf gf.. why hype it?" asked a social media user.

Sushmita Sen also penned a lovely note for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare on their wedding and journey together. She added that she has seen them grow and blossom into a married couple and also wished them the best.

Sushmita Sen's loving note

"I have witnessed their beautiful journey leading up to this Togetherness!!! Congratulations @khan.ira & @nupur_popeye May you always celebrate life & all its blessings!!! Here's to a new chapter & a destined bond!!! I love you soooooo much!!! Congratulations Maa Pritam Shikhare," Sushmita wrote.