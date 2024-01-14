Aamir Khan hosted a grand wedding reception for Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare in Mumbai last night. Bollywood's biggest names turned up in style to attend the do. Ira and Nupur posed with celebs and were seen enjoying the gathering hosted for them. From Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor to Kartik Aaryan, Sachin Tendulkar; celebs walked in from all quarters to bless the newlyweds. The event also saw many celebrity couples marking their presence.

Shah Rukh Khan – Gauri: Bollywood's King Khan turned up with his lady love in the most royal look. While SRK looked dapper in a suit, Gauri Khan's velvet attire completely stole the show. The duo posed for the paparazzi and were even clicked with the newlyweds.

Nita – Mukesh Ambani: The Ambanis also turned up to bless the newlyweds. Nita Ambani and Mukesh Ambani looked like a perfect couple in their colour co-ordinated black attire.

Sushmita Sen – Rohman Shawl: After a much-publicised breakup, Sushmita Sen seems to have gotten back together with beau Rohman Shawl. The two looked striking in their black attires.

Ayushmann – Tahira: Another one of Bollywood's loved couples, Ayushmann and Tahira turned heads as they turned up in their traditional best to join the newlywed's festivities.

Rakul Preet Singh – Jackky Bhagnani: Rakul and Jackky looked every bit of in love as they attended the reception party. There are rumours of the couple scheduled to get married in February, this year.

Aditi Rao Hydari – Siddharth: Aditi and Sidharth looked like a match made in heaven as they struck a pose together at the reception party. The couple's mushy posts for one another has left very little to the imagination.

Sunny Leone – Daniel Weber: Sunny Leone also surprised everyone with her traditional avatar as she attended Ira and Nupur's reception with husband, Daniel Weber. The two walked hand-in-hand and looked adorable together.

Randeep Hooda – Lin: Newlyweds Randeep and Lin made heads turn with their dazzling appearance at Ira and Nupur's reception party. The two looked madly-in-love and posed for the paps happily.

Farhan Akhtar – Shibani Dandekar: Bollywood's power couple, Farhan and Shibani, made their presence felt with their stylish appearance at the reception party. Farhan and Shibani recently celebrated the actor's 50th birthday party with full family in attendance.

Ritiesh Deshmukh – Genelia: One of the most loved couples of the industry, Ritiesh and Genelia turned up in their fashionable best. The two looked cute together as they posed for the paps.