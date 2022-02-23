Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are now man and wife. The two tied the knot in a cozy and simple ceremony in Khandala. The duo got married at Javed Akhtar's farmhouse in the presence of just close friends and family.

Dressed in black and red, the two looked made for each other. Farhan and Shibani opted for a Christian wedding ceremony.

Shibani has now changed her name to Shibani Dandekar Akhtar on her Instagram profile. She has also made changes to her Instagram bio that now reads - Producer, Presenter, Actress, Singer, Mrs Akhtar. Their wedding was attended by some of Farhan's closest friends from the industry. Hrithik Roshan, Farah Khan were seen shaking their legs at the wedding.

Javed Akhtar, Shabana Azmi and Honey Irani were also seen having a gala time. Vishal Dadlani has expressed his disappointment over not being able to attend the function.

Shibani's sisters, Apeksha and Anusha Dandekar were also seen getting emotional during the vow ceremony. Shibani has shared some of the dreamiest pictures from the wedding ceremony.

Honey Irani had earlier said in an interview with a leading publication that they were happy to know that Shibani and Farhan had decided to get married. She added that the family knew how much they loved each other and would have been fine with whatever they would have chosen.