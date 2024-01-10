A video of MS Dhoni, smoking what seems to be an electric hookah or water pipe has taken over social media. The now viral video, which appears to be from a social event, shows a dapper-looking Dhoni smoking through a pipe. The video created ripples on social media, and while many loved to see him relaxing, many said they didn't expect this from their icon.

Social media comments

"That's not real smoke," a comment read. "Relax, hookah is different from smoking, its not harmful," another comment read. "Didn't expect this from Mahi bhai," was one more of the comments. "Mc dhobi promoting weed and drugs, just think how this would impact the fans who idolise him. SHAME SHAME SHAME. Arrest this fraud criminal for negatively influencing the minds of the country. Boycottt this fraud player #DhoniXStan #AdOfTheYear #Fireboltt #MSDhoni," wrote a user. "MS Dhoni guys. Doesn't matter. I'm still a fan," another user commented.

Mixed comments

"TBH it's not a thing we should hype. It's better to stay away from these things. Take good qualities of Dhoni like calmness and down-to-earth Nature, Not the bad ones," read one more comment. "Dhoni is looking cool while blowing hukka smoke. NOTE : Hukka isnt as injurious to health as comparing to cigarette or Gutkha," another person opined.

George Bailey's interview

Former Australian captain, George Bailey, also spoke about how Dhoni likes to do a bit of hookah every now and then. "He likes smoking a bit of the sheesha or the hookah. So, he quite often would set that up in his room, and it was very much an open-door policy. You would go in and quite often find a lot of younger players there. For India or a lot of other cricket teams, it can be hierarchical, but he certainly broke that down," Bailey said in an interview.

"You just find yourself in his room late at night chatting inevitably about the game or about different facets of the game or about different people and with different people it's a great way to break down barriers." Bailey further told Cricket.com.au.