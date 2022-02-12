Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan have joined the KKR management team at the IPL 2022 mega auction. This marks Aryan Khan's first public appearance ever since his release from jail. He was spotted by the paparazzi at the NCB office where he used to go to mark his attendance as per his bail condition. But, apart from that, this marks Aryan's first casual public appearance.

Aryan - Suhana at IPL auction

Aryan and Suhana look all set for the mega auction. They were also seen discussing, cheering and giving each other high-fives after getting good players on board. Shah Rukh Khan is the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders along with Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla. Aryan Khan more than made up for SRK's absence from the auction by being at his best. Janhvi, Juhi's daughter, was also sitting along with the Khan siblings.

When Aryan Khan went to jail

Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, was detained by the NCB at a cruise raid during a rave party in October 2021. After his bail was rejected, Aryan had spent close to a month inside the Arthur Road jail. Salman Khan, Farah Khan, Malaika Arora, Preity Zinta, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, and other celebs visited Mannat to provide support to the heart-broken parents.

There were also reports of Aryan Khan going into a shell even after reaching home. Reports stated that Aryan became quieter and didn't appear like his usual self. It was also reported that Shah Rukh Khan had put forth a condition for the directors of his projects. Shah Rukh Khan requested his directors not to keep shooting schedules that take too much time or make him stay out of home for long schedules.