Shah Rukh Khan reportedly has set up a few conditions for the directors of his future projects. Aryan Khan was embroiled in an alleged drugs controversy and had to spend almost three weeks in jail. The Bombay High Court granted him bail and said that there was "no evidence" against Aryan Khan and others in the drugs case.

Shah Rukh Khan's one condition

There were also reports of Aryan Khan going into a shell even after reaching home. Reports stated that Aryan has become quieter and doesn't appear like his usual self. And now we hear that Shah Rukh Khan has also put forth a condition for the directors of his projects.

Shah Rukh Khan has requested his directors not to keep shooting schedules that take too much time or make him stay out of home for long schedules.

A Bollywood Hungama report stated that Shah Rukh Khan has requested his current and future directors to plan schedules in such a way that doesn't make him stay away from home for months. The doting father wants to be with his family and doesn't wish to leave them for longer periods considering everything they went through.

Aryan Khan's bail order

The Bombay High Court, in its bail order, has said, "The court prima facie has not noticed any positive evidence against Aryan Khan and two others." The Court order further observed, "There is hardly any positive evidence on record to convince this Court that all the accused persons with common intention agreed to commit unlawful act. There is no material evidence to connect all these three Applicants with other co-accused on the issue of conspiracy."