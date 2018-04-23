Chris Gayle made his intentions clear when he smashed a 33-ball 63 in his very first outing for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on April 15.

The cocksure West Indies big-hitter made sure he was the biggest talking point of the second week of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season by tearing into opposition bowling attacks.

The 38-year-old, who was written off after a poor IPL 2017 season, demolished Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowling attack, which is considered one of the best in the eight-team league, Thursday, April 19. With 11 sixes, Gayle took the likes of Rashid Khan and Shakib Al Hasan to the cleaners.

Two days later, he hit his third straight half-century as KXIP crushed Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Eden Gardens by nine wickets in a rain-hit match.

If early signs are anything to by, Gayle is looking set for a landmark IPL season. The veteran revealed he has taken to yoga and massage to keep himself fit while KXIP opener KL Rahul sent out a warning to their rivals, saying the "Universe Boss" is hungrier than ever to score big runs.

Rayudu, Watson shine for Chennai Super Kings

Meanwhile, CSK successfully recovered from their defeat to KXIP after a four-day break by handing fellow comeback franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) a thrashing Friday, April 20.

Shane Watson proved he has a lot left in him by smashing a ton at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, which hosted a sea of CSK fans, who had traveled to Pune in an all-expense paid trip arranged by the two-time champions.

CSK capped off the week with a table-topping win in another last-over thriller, this time against SRH on the road. An unlikely hero in Ambati Rayudu puts his hands up by smashing a 37-ball 79 when the team were reeling at 54 for 2 in 10 overs.

CSK are finding new heroes with every passing game and they will be well served if they get one more when they travel to Bengaluru for the much-anticipated clash against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday, April 25.

De Villiers' magic helps RCB find elusive win

RCB started the week by gifting Mumbai Indians their first win of the season Tuesday, April 17. However, AB de Villiers rescued them from slipping further by making light work Delhi Daredevils' bowling unit Saturday.

Virat Kohli's men have started a four-match stretch at home on a high and will be eager to build on the new-found momentum.

Contrasting week for RR and KKR

Dinesh Karthik's KKR got their campaign back on track after two back-to-back defeats last week with huge wins against the Daredevils and the Royals. However, they were blown away by Gayle storm in their final match of last week.

Royals were hammered by KKR and CSK on April 18 and 20, respectively before they won a thriller and inflicted more damage on the struggling Mumbai Indians on Sunday, April 22.

Highly-rated English cricketer Jofra Archer impressed on his IPL debut with a three-wicket haul while Karnataka all-rounder Krishnappa Gowtham played a blinder to help the Royals snatch a win from the jaws of defeat.

IPL 2018 points table - DD, MI way behind the rest