T20 legend Chris Gayle has revealed Virender Sehwag's role behind his consistent form in the ongoing season of Indian Premier League (IPL) for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

Gayle revealed he has been able to stay flexible after working with a yoga and a massage expert, who were recommended by Sehwag, who has been mentoring the Preity Zinta co-owned Punjab franchise.

The 38-year-old West Indies all-rounder silenced his critics with a match-winning century for KXIP against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday, April 19. With 11 sixes and a boundary, Gayle notched up his 21st T20I ton and sixth in IPL as he helped his side post a match-winning total of 193 for 3 on board.

Notably, Gayle had found no takers in the first two rounds of the two-day IPL auction in January after he was let go off by his former franchise, Royal Challengers Bangalore. The big-hitting left-hander had managed only 200 runs at 22.22 in IPL 2017.

However, KXIP made a last-minute bid for Gayle, much to the delight of franchise owners and fans during the auction. Nonetheless, he was only bought at his base price of Rs 2 crore.

"A lot of people thought that I am old. Nothing to prove though. Wherever I go across the globe, just want to earn some respect. This one is dedicated to my daughter Cristina though; it's her birthday tomorrow," Gayle said during the mid-innings break Thursday, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

He added: "I am glad to score my century in just my second game at home, feels really good. After joining KXIP, Viru [Sehwag] mentioned two good guys to me - the yoga guy and the massage guy, who help me stay flexible. Hopefully, I will be able to touch my feet in a week's time."

Sehwag saved IPL by picking me: Gayle

Meanwhile, Gayle, the T20 globetrotter, insisted that he has nothing to prove to anyone and that he is always committed to the franchises he is part of.

Skipper R Ashwin had benched Gayle for the first two matches of the ongoing season and unleashed him against Chennai Super Kings at home on Sunday, April 15. The West Indies star made an immediate impact, slamming a game-changing 33-ball 63, which included four sixes and seven boundaries.

On Thursday, Gayle was an embodiment of determination. He did not throw the kitchen sink at every delivery and rather masterfully mixed caution with aggression.

The left-hander was able to swing the momentum in KXIP's favor when he smashed the world number one T20I bowler, Rashid Khan for 26 runs in the 14th over of the innings. He remained unbeaten on 104 off just 63 balls.

"I'm not really here to prove it to anyone. I've done it all before. Been there, done that. Just here to put some respect on the name," Gayle said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

"I'm always determined. I always give it my all for whatever franchise I represent. I'm a 100 percent," he added.

"Like I said, it's a new franchise. A lot of people might say that Chris has a lot to prove - he didn't get selected or wasn't picked early in the auction. I think Virender Sehwag has saved IPL by picking me. This is a brilliant start."