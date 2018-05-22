Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the crucial Qualifier 1 of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on Tuesday, May 22.

When is the Qualifier 1 and how to watch it live in India

The IPL 2018 playoff between CSK and SRH will start at 7 pm IST, 2:30 pm BST.

Star Sports 1, Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match in India. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

In a battle of former champions, CSK and SRH will fight for a place in the final of the ongoing 11th season of IPL following the one-off T20 exhibition match, involving superstar women cricketers at the iconic venue in Mumbai.

The Sunrisers, who had finished on top of the points table at the end of the round-robin league stage, are heading into the match on the back of three defeats on the bounce.

The SRH bowlers, who were consistently coming up with eye-catching performances in the first half of the season, have struggled to keep up the intensity in the last four matches, in which they have conceded at an average rate of 9.64.

On the other hand, CSK have also been inconsistent in the lead up to the playoff stages, having not won two matches on the trot since beating Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 25.

Both teams will be hoping to step up on the big day as a win will help them avoid a detour to Kolkata for the Eliminators. Notably, the loser of Tuesday's tie will have another opportunity to reach the finals as they will be taking on the winner of Wednesday's Eliminator 1 between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Eden Gardens on Friday, May 25.

Key stats: Qualifier 1 - CSK vs SRH

CSK have a 6-2 head-to-head record against SRH. The Super Kings defeated the Sunrisers twice in the league stages of the season. MS Dhoni's men have a better win-loss record (5-6) at the Wankhede Stadium when compared to the Sunrisers' record of 1-4. Both teams won their matches at the Wankhede Stadium in the ongoing season.

IPL 2018 playoffs live stream and global TV listings

UK: TV - Sky Sports; Live stream - skysports.com, Sky Go

USA: Willow, Hotstar

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Pakistan: TV - Geo Super; Live stream - www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv

Afghanistan: Lemar TV