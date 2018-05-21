India opener Smriti Mandhana and big-hitter Harmanpreet Kaur have been named captains.

26 players, including 10 foreign stars, will be in action.

Indian legends Mithali Raj and Jhulan Goswami will be playing against each other.

Ahead of the Qualifier 1 tie between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host a one-off exhibition women's T20 match — Women's T20 Challenge Match on Tuesday, May 22.

When is the IPL Trailbzlazers vs Supernovas and how to watch it live

The one-off T20 match, involving superstar women's cricketers from across the globe, will start at 2 pm IST, 9:30 am BST.

Star Sports will provide live television coverage of the match. Live stream will be available on Hotstar.

In what being touted as a "significant step towards a prospective league involving women's stars in future", the Women's T20 Challenge Match of Indian Premier League 2018 will see 26 players, including 10 foreign stars playing for IPL Trailblazers and IPL Supernovas led by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur, respectively.

Mandhana's side will have the likes of Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Alyssa Healy and opener Beth Mooney along with New Zealand's Suzie Bates, Lea Tahuhu and England's Danielle Hazell.

The likes of Jhulan Goswami, Deepti Sharma, Ekta Bisht add local flavour to the team. The presence of young and exciting Jemimah Rodrigues adds firepower to the Trailblazers.

On the other hand, Harmanrpreet's side has a strong Australian flavour as it has captain Meg Lanning, Megan Schutt and all-rounder Ellyse Perry.

England's hard-hitting batter Danielle Wyatt is also part of the team.

All eyes will be on India's ODI captain Mithali Raj, who will be a key figure in the Supernovas side.

Women's T20 Challenge - Squads

IPL Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Alyssa Healy (wk), Suzie Bates, Deepti Sharma, Beth Mooney, Jemimah Rodrigues, Danielle Hazell, Shikha Pandey, Lea Tahuhu, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav, Dayalan Hemalatha

IPL Supernovas: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Danielle Wyatt, Mithali Raj, Meg Lanning, , Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Veda Krishnamurthy, Mona Meshram, Pooja Vastrakar, Megan Schutt, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Anuja Patil, Taniya Bhatia (wk)

Women's T20 Challenge live stream and TV listings

UK: TV - Sky Sports; Live stream - skysports.com, Sky Go

USA: Willow, Hotstar

Australia: Fox Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

Pakistan: TV - Geo Super; Live stream - www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv

Afghanistan: Lemar TV