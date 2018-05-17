The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday, May 17 the squads for the much-anticipated Women's T20 Challenge Match which will be held before Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 22.
The one-off match, which is being touted as a "small yet significant step towards a prospective league involving women's stars" will involve a total of 26 women's cricket stars, including 10 international cricketers from Australia, England and New Zealand.
Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 13-member team, which has been named IPL Supernovas while Smriti Mandhana will lead the IPL Trailblazers.
Complete squads of Women's T20 Challenge Match Below
|S. No
|IPL Trailblazers
|IPL Supernovas
|1
|Alyssa Healy (wk)
|Danielle Wyatt
|2
|Smriti Mandhana (Captain)
|Mithali Raj
|3
|Suzie Bates
|Meg Lanning
|4
|Deepti Sharma
|Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain)
|5
|Beth Mooney
|Sophie Devine
|6
|Jemimah Rodrigues
|Ellyse Perry
|7
|Danielle Hazell
|Veda Krishnamurthy
|8
|Shikha Pandey
|Mona Meshram
|9
|Lea Tahuhu
|Pooja Vastrakar
|10
|Jhulan Goswami
|Megan Schutt
|11
|Ekta Bisht
|Rajseshwari Gayakwad
|12
|Poonam Yadav
|Anuja Patil
|13
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|Taniya Bhatia (wk)
|-
|Coach: Tushar Arothe
|Coach: Biju George
More to follow...