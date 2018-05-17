The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Thursday, May 17 the squads for the much-anticipated Women's T20 Challenge Match which will be held before Qualifier 1 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 22.

The one-off match, which is being touted as a "small yet significant step towards a prospective league involving women's stars" will involve a total of 26 women's cricket stars, including 10 international cricketers from Australia, England and New Zealand.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead a 13-member team, which has been named IPL Supernovas while Smriti Mandhana will lead the IPL Trailblazers.

Complete squads of Women's T20 Challenge Match Below

S. No IPL Trailblazers IPL Supernovas 1 Alyssa Healy (wk) Danielle Wyatt 2 Smriti Mandhana (Captain) Mithali Raj 3 Suzie Bates Meg Lanning 4 Deepti Sharma Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) 5 Beth Mooney Sophie Devine 6 Jemimah Rodrigues Ellyse Perry 7 Danielle Hazell Veda Krishnamurthy 8 Shikha Pandey Mona Meshram 9 Lea Tahuhu Pooja Vastrakar 10 Jhulan Goswami Megan Schutt 11 Ekta Bisht Rajseshwari Gayakwad 12 Poonam Yadav Anuja Patil 13 Dayalan Hemalatha Taniya Bhatia (wk) - Coach: Tushar Arothe Coach: Biju George

More to follow...