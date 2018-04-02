After the news of Ranveer Singh hurting his shoulder and not likely to participate in Indian Premiere League (IPL) 2018 opening ceremony broke out, rumor has it that another A-lister may fill in his shoes.

According to a report in DNA, Hrithik Roshan is likely to replace the Padmaavat actor in the grand event. The organizers are apparently in talks with the actor and if everything falls into place, the Super 30 actor will set the stage on fire with his fabulous dance moves. Hrithik had earlier performed at IPL opening ceremony in Kolkata in 2015.

Ranveer injured his shoulder during a charity football match, although he continues to shoot for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Confirming his injury, the actor's spokesperson said in an official statement, "Ranveer Singh has injured his shoulder during a football match and has been advised not to overstrain it for at least one month. Ranveer is, however, not taking any breaks and will continue shooting for 'Gully Boy' as per schedule."

The opening ceremony of IPL 2018, which will kick-start from April 7, has always been an extravaganza.

Apart from Ranveer, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, and Jacqueline Fernandez are among the other Bollywood stars who will grace the opening night with their enthralling performances.

All the stars are paid a hefty sum for their upcoming performances at the big event. It was said that Ranveer, who is currently at the top of his career, had charged Rs 5 crores for 15 minutes performance. However, Varun beat the Padmaavat actor in terms of popularity as he bagged the highest fees of Rs 6 crore.

Meanwhile, Varun, who is shooting for Sui Dhaaga, has already started prepping for his performance. A video of the Judwaa 2 actor preparing for his energetic dance performance has also surfaced online.