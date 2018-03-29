Ranveer Singh is undoubtedly one of the biggest stars right now, but when it comes to popularity, Varun Dhawan stands taller, at least the Indian Premier League (IPL) organizers think so.

IPL 2018 is all set to start from April 7, and as always, the opening ceremony of the event will witness some enthralling performances by popular Bollywood stars including Varun, Ranveer, Parineeti Chopra, and Jacqueline Fernandez among others.

Although all the stars are paid a hefty sum for their upcoming performances at the big event, it's Varun who bagged the highest fees, beating Ranveer, according to a report in DNA.

The publication stated that while Ranveer has been paid Rs 5 crore for his performance during the opening ceremony of IPL 2018, the Judwaa 2 actor remained on top of the game with going home with around Rs 6 crore in his kitty.

Apparently, the IPL organizers feel that Varun is more popular than the Padmaavat actor among the masses, and is the most successful actor among the lot. Hence, they decided to pay him the highest.

"Varun has a great connect with the masses and among all the actors from the younger generation, he has the maximum number of chartbusters in his kitty. He will be dancing to his recent hits from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Judwaa 2, as well as other films. Jacqueline and he might also perform a few songs together," the publication quoted a source as saying.

Although Ranveer has a number of box office hits to his credit including the recent blockbuster Padmaavat, Varun holds the record of 100 percent success rate as he doesn't have a single flop in his career so far.

Meanwhile, Varun has been busy promoting his upcoming movie October that is slated to be released April 13. Directed by Shoojit Sircar, the film features debutant Banita Sandhu opposite the actor. The trailer of October has received a positive response from the audience and is expected to have another stellar performance from Varun Dhawan.