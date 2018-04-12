Mumbai Indians will look to bounce back from their opening day defeat against Chennai Super Kings when they face Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium on April 12.

Mumbai fell agonizingly short of beating the Super Kings, with late heroics from Dwayne Bravo and Kedhar Jadhav snatching the game away from the defending champions. Rohit Sharma's side received more bad news this week, with fast bowler Pat Cummins pulling out of the rest of the tournament due to a back injury.

Of particular concern to Sharma will be the form of his pace attack, with Jasprit Bumrah going for more than 9 an over against Chennai. The Mumbai captain backed Bumrah, the world's number-one ranked one-day bowler, to bounce back from his disappointing performance against CSK.

"He is a very strong character. Games like this teaches you more as an individual and he has played enough now to understand how he needs to comeback from those situations. He also knows that there is a lot of pressure on him, as in responsibility. He is there to enjoy that moment, and he wants to take it up as a challenge. Games like this will happen but again, he will still be our best bowler," Sharma told the Hindustan Times.

Sunrisers Hyderabad put in one of the most dominant performances in the tournament so far as they crushed Rajasthan Royals by nine wickets in their opening match. Opting to field first, the Sunrisers restricted Rajasthan to just 125-9 from their 20 overs before Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 78 guided them to the target with more than four overs to spare.

The home side have no major injury concerns and are likely to play the same team that beat Rajasthan.

SRH vs MI where to watch

Match starts at 8.00pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo USA Willow Hotstar Pakistan Geo Super www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 Canada Willow Hotstar Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO Caribbean Flow TV Flowtv.com, Flow Sports App Sub Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport.com, Supersport App New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz,www.sky.co.nz MENA BeIN Sport BeIN connect Afghanistan Lemar TV

SRH vs MI probable teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha, Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul

Mumbai Indians: Evin Lewis, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jasprit Bumrah, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mustafizur Rahman, Mayank Markande