Rajasthan Royals will look to build on their victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore when they face Kolkata Knight Riders at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on April 18.

Sanju Samson's 92 powered the Royals to a first-innings total of 217-4 against Bangalore, who then fell 19 runs short in their chase. Rajasthan's two wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) so far this season have come when they have been defending totals, going against the trend of chasing teams generally enjoying more success in the tournament.

Samson said playing at Jaipur is a definite advantage for the Royals.

"Our plans are simple, we would be playing with same plan and energy. Jaipur is our fortress and we wish to continue with the winning streak here. The wicket too is familiar to us," the wicketkeeper told PTI.

"It is a good thing to come here and play. The whole world is watching. I had a good domestic season too. I am happy the way things are going. I am improving as a player and also improving my skills."

Kolkata Knight Riders bounced back in emphatic fashion from their defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad by thrashing Delhi Daredevils by 71 runs. Dinesh Karthik's side can move to the top of the table if they beat Rajasthan, although current leaders Sunrisers will have two games in hand by then.

Where to watch RR vs KKR

The match starts at 8 pm IST. It will be broadcast live on Star Sports 1 HD and Star Sports Select 1 HD. Live streaming services are available on Hotstar.

UK Sky Sports skysports.com, skygo USA Willow Hotstar Pakistan Geo Super www.geosuper.tv, www.geo.tv Bangladesh Channel 9 Channel 9 Canada Willow Hotstar Australia Fox Sports foxsports.com.au, Foxtel GO Caribbean Flow TV Flowtv.com, Flow Sports App Sub Saharan Africa Supersport Supersport.com, Supersport App New Zealand Sky Sports www.skygo.co.nz, fanpass.co.nz,www.sky.co.nz MENA BeIN Sport BeIN connect Afghanistan Lemar TV

RR vs KKR probable teams

Rajasthan Royals: D'Arcy Short, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Rahul Tripathi, Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaydev Unadkat, Ben Laughlin

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (c), Andre Russell, Shubham Gill, Piyush Chawla, Tom Curran, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav