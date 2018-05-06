India all-rounder Irfan Pathan took to Twitter on Saturday, May 5 to congratulate his elder brother Yusuf for his match-winning knock in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.

Yusuf came up with a late cameo in Sunrisers Hyderabad's chase of 164 against Delhi Daredevils on a two-paced wicket. The 35-year-old all-rounder hit a 12-ball 27, which included two sixes and two boundaries as the home team won the match by seven wickets and returned to the top spot on the eight-team table.

The Baroda all-rounder walked into the middle when things were getting difficult for Williamson's men as they had needed 32 off their last 17. The pressure was on Sunrisers towards the end overs as they had been unsuccessful when they chased the last time at home (against Chennai Super Kings on April 21).

However, Yusuf, who was dropped on 0 in the square-leg boundary, made good use of the gifted opportunity, hitting a six and a boundary in Trent Boult's 19th over and repeating the feat in the final over, from which the Sunrisers needed 14 runs.

Saturday's effort also meant Yusuf remained unbeaten 19 times — joint most with CSK star Ravindra Jadeja — in successful chases in the IPL.

Check out Irfan's Tweets below

Meanwhile, Yusuf also took to Twitter to thank the ones who had helped him prepare for IPL 2018. He had earlier credited Irfan for working with him ahead of the ongoing season.

The World T20-winning veteran did not have enough matches under his belt as he missed most of Ranji Trophy 2017/18 season due to a back-dated doping ban. He was also snubbed for Baroda's Syed Mushtaq Ali outing earlier this year.

Yusuf did manage to play a few games in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 50-over tournament before he played for Prime Bank Cricket Club in Bangladesh Premier League, weeks before the IPL.

Yusuf, who had been an integral part of Kolkata Knight Riders' title-winning squads in the past, was bought by Sunrisers for Rs 1.9 crore at the auction.

On the other hand, Irfan, who had failed to find any buyers in January's auction, has been working the official broadcasters of the cash-rich league as Hindi language commentator.