Kartik Aaryan is having a great 2018 so far. The actor marched into the year with Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety and it ruled the box office like no one ever thought. The movie went on to enter the Rs 100 crore club and his crazy fan following increased like never before.

The actor then replaced Hrithik Roshan to become the new face of a men's fairness cream brand and then bagged a movie deal with Karan Johar which stars Kareena Kapoor Khan. Now, he will rub shoulders with Salman Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Bollywood's hottie Katrina Kaif to perform at the closing ceremony of the IPL this year.

Although it would be interesting to see Katrina shake a leg with Kartik, sources reveal that she will be taking on the dance floor alone.

A source has been quoted in Mid-Day saying, "They will have separate acts. Kartik will perform on Bom Diggy Diggy and Dil Chori from Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. Katrina will dance to her hits from Tiger Zinda Hai (2017). Though the songs are still being finalised, Swag Se Swagat is sure to be on Katrina's playlist."

"The practise sessions are over and above their shoot schedules and brand commitments. Each act will be 10 minutes long," the source added. There are also speculations that Ranbir will be a part of the closing ceremony this Sunday.

Before the closing ceremony takes place, a special segment called Cricket Finals Party Toh Banti Hai will be aired on Star. The two-hour segment, which is rumoured to be hosted by Ranbir Kapoor, will watch Race 3 stars namely Salman and Jacqueline Fernandez, and Veere Di Wedding actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja be a part of it and promote their respective upcoming movies.

The Indian Premier League finale will take place on May 27 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.