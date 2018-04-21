The iPhone SE 2 is unarguably the most anticipated iPhone yet. The successor to the hugely popular and most affordable iPhone SE has been in the news for quite some time now and Apple is rumored to launch it soon. Over the last couple of months, there have been lots of leaks and speculations regarding the launch of the iPhone SE 2 and the latest reports suggest that it will launch as early as May, 2018.

Weibo

And while we are waiting with bated breath for the iPhone SE 2, which is expected to be manufactured here in India, its Cupertino-based manufacturer may have a few surprises in store for us. As was always expected, Apple might remove the headphone jack on the iPhone SE 2, but that shouldn't be a deal-breaker for some as the iPhone SE 2 is also said to feature wireless charging and packs Apple's A10 Fusion processor, which powers the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

The information comes from Japanese site MacOtakara, which has been in the business of leaking Apple product information for quite a long time. The site reveals some interesting details about the rumored iPhone SE 2 based on information shared by a case maker.

Citing iPhone case makers at the Global Sources Mobile Electronics trade-show, the site claims that Apple is working on the second-generation iPhone SE and is planning to announce it in May.

The report comes hot on the heels of the Russian Eurasian regulatory filings earlier this month that suggested that the smartphone's launch is just weeks away. So there's at least something to go along with what the report claims.

Apple

Meanwhile, a recent report had claimed that Apple could announce the iPhone SE 2 at the company's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which is scheduled to take place early June.

Apart from speculating the launch date, the latest report also divulges some details about the iPhone SE 2's design, which it claims will largely remain identical to the previous model. Although, a lot of previous reports claim that it will be inspired by the iPhone X.

Interestingly, as per the report, Apple will also retain the traditional Touch ID, instead of the new Face ID feature of the iPhone X, which also puts us in to doubt as to whether the iPhone SE 2 will feature a bezel-less design as reported earlier.

However, the most notable change would definitely be the removal of the beloved headphone jack. Apple was the first company to omit it on the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus and it feels quite natural that it might omit it on the iPhone SE 2. The reason for this omission, the report says is that it will allow Apple to make the phone slimmer, and that's all.

It's also rumored that Apple could be including wireless charging on the iPhone SE 2. However, the new report does not make it clear whether Apple will go for a glass back panel, instead of the aluminum construction of the preceding model. Also, as mentioned before, the phone may also get the A10 Fusion chipset which powers the iPhone 7 series.

All things said and done, Apple has not yet confirmed any official plans regarding the iPhone SE launch, nor has it revealed any specifications. However, there have been several reports that claim that the company has been working on the phone since last year and that it could release it in the next couple of months or so. Now, it is only a matter of time before Apple officially acknowledges the iPhone SE 2 launch. The company may launch it as early as next month (i.e. May) or may wait until the WWDC event which starts June 4, 2018.