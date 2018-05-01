Apple iPhone SE 2 is the next big thing in the pipeline as fans are eagerly waiting for an upgrade to the two-year-old smartphone. There have been several rumors about the upcoming iPhone, but nothing is conclusive. Continuing the streak, noted mobile tipster Onleaks in collaboration with Tiger Mobiles is offering a visual representation of what to expect from iPhone SE 2.

The latest round of leaks about the iPhone SE 2 includes a series of 3D CAD renders along with a 360-degree 23-second video. These renders are based on the rumors, which could very well be inaccurate, but attracts fans' interest.

Based on the renders, the iPhone SE 2 shows a bezel-less display with a notch at the top of it, resembling the iPhone X design. This contradicts some recent reports that the iPhone SE 2 could get a normal display without a notch, but there's an equal chance that Apple could side with either of the designs.

If the notch-design turns out as shown in the 3D CAD renders, the iPhone SE 2 could replace the Touch ID with Face ID authentication. Considering the rumored iPhone will target the budget segment, it is highly unlikely for Apple to pack an array of sensors like it did with iPhone X.

Another debatable feature shown in the latest renders is that Apple could go with metal back. Of late, there have been several reports suggesting glass back for the iPhone SE 2 along with wireless charging support.

But the 3D CAD images of the iPhone SE 2 agree with recent reports that the handset will get rid of the 3.5mm headphone jack. This is something we can expect from Apple considering it has removed the handy feature from all of its latest iPhones, forcing users to rely on wireless alternatives or external connectors to connect normal headphones.

Now that u aware I can't confirm if this one is partially or completely accurate or even exists but despite of that decided to share it for discussion purposes only, this is what #iPhoneSE2 might look like (360° video + size). On behalf of @tigermobiles -> https://t.co/lEJrA4Esd0 pic.twitter.com/6Up5zG8vvP — Steve H. (@OnLeaks) April 30, 2018

Tiger Mobiles also noted that the iPhone SE 2 dimensions will be same as the iPhone SE, but the display size could change to anywhere between 4.7-inch and 5 inches.

There has been a lot of debate on when Apple might launch the iPhone SE 2. According to rumors, the new iPhone SE 2 could see the day of the light at the WWDC 2018 event in June. A previous report had claimed that Apple is expected to assemble the iPhone SE 2 in India, but some issues with government policies and other restrictions might have delayed the launch beyond WWDC.

Other possible features that can be expected in the iPhone SE 2 include A10 Fusion chipset, 2GB RAM and 32GB storage in the base variant. Given the pricing structure of the original iPhone SE, the second-generation variant could cost around Rs 25,000 in India. We'll know more soon, stay tuned.