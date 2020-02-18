iPhone 9 aka iPhone SE 2 has long been in the news, generating a lot of interest from consumers. Without Apple confirming or even hinting at its arrival, there was no substantial evidence besides a plethora of leaks and speculations that the iPhone 9 was indeed coming. But that's just how Apple operates - no teasers, no hints until the official reveal.

For those who are still wondering what's happening with the much-awaited "budget" iPhone, a new report is claiming the official launch of the iPhone 9 is just around the corner. According to a German tech site, iPhone-ticker, a source at Apple confirmed that Apple's next event will take place towards the end of March.

Apple spring event could bring the much-awaited iPhone 9 and the report puts the official event date as March 31. Once launched, the iPhone 9 is likely to hit the stores the following Friday on April 3.

True or not?

Apple hasn't been consistent with its spring events of late. In fact, the company has cancelled a few events that it used to host in the first quarter of the year. If we have to suspect, there's a possibility Apple might skip this year's spring event, but there's no concrete evidence to support it. So it's best to assume the positive.

Apple hosted the spring event on March 25 last year, where it unveiled Apple News+, Apple Card, Apple Arcade and Apple TV+. There were no iPhone-related announcements at an Apple spring event since 2017 when the company launched its iPhone SE. The company had, however, launched its new iPads in 2018 at the March event, which suggests Apple has some reservations for its hardware lineup.

Since the iPhone 9 is suggested to succeed the iPhone SE, there could be no platform better for Apple to showcase it at the March 31 event. Given how long the speculations have ran without breaking a streak suggests it is high time Apple ends the suspense on the iPhone 9 once and for all.

iPhone 9 - Apple's budget offering

Who doesn't like a budget iPhone? Since Apple hasn't made an affordable iPhone in the last three years, some people are forced to go with older iPhone models when new ones launch. With every iPhone launch, the prices of older iPhones are slashed, garnering consumer interest. But Apple could change that practice with the iPhone 9, which will be positioned to compete against mid-range flagships in the market.

From the leaks about the iPhone 9, we know that the upcoming handset is going to retain iPhone 8 design with up-to-date RAM and processor with A13 Bionic chip. Rumours also suggested Apple could retain the Touch ID fingerprint sensor in the iPhone 9, which will be equipped with a 4.7-inch LCD display.