On Monday, Apple previewed its newest software for iPhones and iPod Touch – iOS 13. Notice we didn't say iPad? Because, Now iPad has its own operating system, dubbed iPadOS. The iOS 13 has a slew of new features like dedicated Dark Mode, Advanced Photo and Camera Features, Sign-In with Apple and an All-New Maps Experience.

The preview of iOS 13 at WWDC comes just weeks after Google, Apple's biggest software rival, revealed more details about Android Q. While Apple highlighted certain features, the company could reserve some other features to surprise users in September. So, it is expected that more features yet come. The iOS 13 developer beta is available now, with the final version coming to iPhones this fall. Here, we are listing some of the coolest features that are introduced in iOS 13 at WWDC 2019.

Dark Mode

The most-awaited Dark Mode feature has now arrived across core apps in iOS 13, including Calendar, Music, and Photos apps. The Dark Mode is also available to third-party app developers for integration into their own apps and can be scheduled to turn on automatically at sunset or at a certain time.

Powerful Editing Tools for Photos

Apple adds some tools to the Photos tab. Using on-device machine learning, iOS can now highlight the best images, automatically hiding clutter and similar photos to showcase significant events from the past day, month or year. Now, photos and videos are more organised, which makes it easier to browse, discover and relive favourite memories. Users get more options to edit photos and for the first time video editing has also been introduced and users can rotate videos using the new tool.

New camera feature

Portrait Lighting adjustments can be made right in the Camera app to virtually move the light closer to sharpen eyes and brighten and smooth facial features. A new High-Key Mono effect is also introduced in the camera app, which creates a beautiful, monochromatic look for Portrait mode photos.

Sign-In with Apple

As privacy is the main concern these days, Apple introduced a new, more private way to simply and quickly sign into apps and websites. Now, users can use their Apple ID to authenticate and Apple will protect users' privacy by providing developers with a unique random ID. In case if the developer asks for a name and email address, users have an option to keep their email address private and share a unique random email address instead.

Siri gets Audio Update

Siri, Apple's voice assistant, finds an audio update in iOS 13. The Cupertino-based company claims that new Siri sounds are smoother and more natural to your ears. Now, Siri will speak with fewer gaps and non-human sounding modulations, thanks to AI.

Some other features

CarPlay app gets a new dashboard to view music, maps and more in a single view, a new Calendar app and Siri support for third-party navigation and audio apps.

HomePod can make out voices from anyone in the home to deliver personal requests, including messages, music and more and live radio gives access over 100,000 radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com and TuneIn.

Files app introduces the ability to share folders with iCloud Drive and access files from external storage devices like SD cards and USB flash drives.

Apple has also made some performance improvements like faster Face ID unlock and faster app launching.

Availability

Currently, iOS 13 is only available for developers with a paid developer account, but Apple has said that the public beta will launch in July. Once the public beta is available, everyone can test the latest iOS.

How to install iOS 13?

Right now, you'll need a paid Apple developer account in order to install iOS 13. A paid developer can visit Apple developer page to download iOS 13 beta. There isn't an OTA file available for the first beta, so you'll have to manually install it. The subscription cost for developers to get early access to Apple's latest software is $99 per year and they can upload an app for sale in the App Store.

Which devices are supported by iOS 13?

According to Apple, devices which are eligible to install iOS 13 are listed below.

iPhone 6s or newer

iPad Air 2 or newer

All iPad Pro models

iPad 5th generation or newer

iPad Mini 4 or newer