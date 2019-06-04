Apple stared its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with an opening keynote on the first day of the conference in San Jose on Monday, where it shared a lot of new stuff. WWDC 2019 will have over 100 sessions and over 1,000 engineers on site to engage with attendees.

The WWDC opening keynote ended with Tim Cook thanking the audience and promising an exciting week ahead. Apple announced several software announcements to its products. "We moved all of our software platforms forward," Cook said. Here, we list top announcements at WWDC 2019, check this out.

macOS Catalina

The new version of MacOS, version 10.15 or "Catalina has an iTunes replacement named 'Music'. Now Apple TV will be available on the revamped Mac and there's a new app called Sidecar that lets you use the iPad as a second display. Some of the key features of Catalina is as

Less-intrusive iPhone integration

Apple TV with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support

A Podcast app with indexing for easy finding

Swift programming language gets a new framework to make programming easier.

An Activation Lock and Find My device comes to MacOS

Project Catalyst (formerly Marzipan), is only for iPad apps, which allows developers to now easily port their iPad apps to MacOS

Apple Pro Display XDR

Apple has unveiled its new pro display dubbed as 'XDR'. It's a 32-inch HDR display and it's got a matching cheese-grater back that's also a huge heat sink. The display panel has a 6,016x3,384 resolution, is true 10-bit, incorporates a polarizer for better viewing angles, etched glass and a large array of blue LEDs with lenses and local dimming that supports 1,600 nits peak and 1,000 nits sustained and high contrast.

A New Mac Pro

The most anticipated product of Apple has now been unveiled. A new Mac Pro is available for those who can afford the hefty $6,000 price tag. It supports a 32-inch LCD display (Pro Display XDR) with 1.5 terabytes of memory. Apple introduces a new custom video accelerator card, named as Afterburner, which is specially designed for video-editing acceleration to support native ProRes and ProRes Raw in 8K. Hello, 1.4-kilowatt power supply. The new Mac Pro will start with an 8-core Intel Xeon CPU, 32GB of RAM, and AMD WX7100 GPU.

The insanely powerful Mac Pro dropped many jaws at the WWDC conference and it was easily the highlight of the show.

See the all-new Mac Pro. With up to 4 GPUs, 28 cores, 4TB of SSD, and 1.5TB of RAM. Extreme performance in a revolutionary new aluminum housing. — Apple (@Apple) June 3, 2019

Unveiling iPadOS

The redesigned iPad will run on its own operating systems which is designed to make multitasking faster and easier. Now the iPad will get a new home screen where you'll be able to pin your favourite widgets and will allow for more app visibility.

With this new advancement, Apple wants to lock the horns with popular two-in-ones like Microsoft's Surface Pro and Google's ChromeOS tablets and Chromebooks. It's iPad's first step into becoming something more than just an oversized iPhone.

iOS 13

The new version of the iOS, dubbed iOS 13, will feature 'Dark Mode' as well as updates to Photos where you'll be able to make even more edits and adjustments. Apple has also added video editing capabilities integrated within Photos, which is pretty cool.

Apple also adds new "immersive 3D experience" to Maps, which lets you pan around 360 degrees and move seamlessly down streets. iOS 13 is available on the 7th gen iPod touch, iPhone SE, and all versions of the iPhone from the 6s Plus, which came out in 2015, and later.

A Pencil Update

Apple has updated its Pencil, which has now lower latency than its predecessor so you feel like you are writing on paper, not an iPad. Palette has also been redesigned to create a more realistic mark-up experience.

New apps for Apple Watch

At WWDC 2019, Apple has announced new apps like a calculator and voice memos, and the app store for Apple Watch. Apart from these apps, features like track period cycles and the noise level around you are also introduced for Watch.

Revamped File App

The Files app has a new Column View for digging through file hierarchy. Now, the app is more user-friendly and accessible. iCloud Drive now supports folder sharing and built-in support for Samba file sharing.

HomeKit Secure Video

Apple has unveiled its HomeKit Secure Video which is an in-home analysis API that uses your iPad, Apple TV or HomePod and sends only encrypted data to iCloud. For every iCloud data, it will store data for 10 days. Cameras from Logitech, Eufy and Netatmo are coming soon.

Much Needed Privacy Tool

Unlike Google and Facebook, which tend to be a bit laxer with user privacy, Apple also introduced a variety of privacy-first tools to provide better user privacy. The Cupertino- based company adds new "Sign-In with Apple" button, and now users can hide their real email (enabling an auto-forward feature so your real address remains hidden).

WWDC 2019 is turning out to be Apple best developer conference yet and we cannot wait to see what's more in store. Stay tuned for updates.