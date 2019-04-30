Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference (popularly abbreviated as WWDC) is the show where major software is previewed. Being held from June 3 through 7 at the McEnery Convention Centre in San Jose, the conference will host developers and showcase upcoming updates and apps.

This year's conference is expected to be more special than usual, as it is the 30th anniversary of the WWDC. Over 1.4 billion devices run Apple's iOS, macOS, watchOS or tvOS. With such a huge audience to cater to, Apple certainly has some expectations to meet. Phil Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing said, "Our developers are incredibly passionate about creating the next generation of mind-blowing experiences for the world through apps. We can't wait to get together with them and share what's next."

Apple will preview the new iOS and macOS. Reports indicate that they are shifting their focus towards a seamlessly connected experience across devices. They will have a special emphasis on 'universal apps' which work with a touchscreen as well as a mouse, depending on the device. They may introduce a dark mode on the new iOS and also change the look of their existing apps. We hope to see improvements on most of the major stock Apple apps including Music, Safari and Mail.

Apple also seems to be changing the functionality of its devices, with new undo gestures and an updated volume HUD being touted for preview at the conference. These functionality changes were first reported by 9to5mac. The report said that the new undo gesture will be a three finger swipe to the left on the iPad. The updated Safari app will ask for the desktop version to be loaded instead of a mobile version. Further, Mail will be smarter, and will sort the inbox into categories. A 'read later' queue will also be made available.

At the upcoming WWDC 2019, we can also expect to see the new high-end Mac Pro, featuring a modular design and high-end components, which has been in the works since 2017. This new device will be aimed at enthusiasts who demand top-of-the-line components. An external display from Apple is also expected to be previewed.

The details of the conference were shared on March 14 on Apple's developer portal and the application slot for tickets closed a week later. Those not going for the event can watch a livestream through the WWDC app as well as through the Apple Developer website.

Students also find a place in the conference, with Apple placing special emphasis on young, innovative developers. Last year's conference saw attendance from student developers spanning 41 countries, according to the press release. Apple also provides up to 350 WWDC scholarships to budding students and members of all STEM organisations. The scholarship provides free tickets and lodging for the conference and a year-long membership in the Apple Developer Programme.