It's been barely a week since Apple announced to host the spring special event on March 25 and now, the Cupertino-based technology major has revealed the World Wide Developers Conference 2019 schedule details.

Like last year, Apple will conduct WWDC 2019 in the second quarter from June 3 to June 7 at the McEnery Convention Center. Interested developers can apply for tickets from March 14 through March 20 at 5:00 pm PDT on the official WWDC website.

Be advised, the tickets are issued through a random selection process, and developers will be notified of their application status by March 21 at 5:00 pm PDT. Those unlucky programmers and Apple enthusiasts, who could not get the invites, can live-stream the conference on the WWDC app for iPhone, iPad and Apple TV as well as through the Apple Developer website.

WWDC 2019: Here's what to expect at Apple developers conclave

It can be noted that 2019 will mark the company's 30th year of hosting the WWDC and obviously, Apple will make the three-decade anniversary special.

Currently, more than 1.4 billion Apple devices are active running iOS, macOS, watchOS or tvOS, and Apple will offer insight on what company plans to announce this year, particularly related to the aforementioned software versions at the WWDC 2019. It will also offer a chance to meet Apple engineers and how they can make use of the company's resources to create applications, which will, in turn, bring value-addition to Apple device owners. This way, all—Apple Inc., app developers and the end-users— benefit in their own ways.

As far as the iOS is concerned, Apple will showcase the preview version of the iOS 13 and give access to developers to develop apps and also offer feedback on the new iOS' user-experience. Reports have indicated that Apple might bring the dark mode in the iOS 13 similar to macOS Snow Leopard version announced last year. Other expected improvements include refurbished photos app and file folders, specifically for the iPads.

However, there are no definitive inputs on what Apple will be bringing in the new versions of macOS, watchOS and tvOS, but we are sure to get some hints in the upcoming Apple Special Event on March 25, where the company is expected to announce new multi-media streaming service along with a new line of iPad, iPod and a few more hardware products in Cupertino.