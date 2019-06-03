Apple's annual developer conference, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2019, is being commenced from June 3 to June 7 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California. Apple wants to steal the show the introduction of new versions of iOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS like previous years.

The opening keynote for the WWDC 2019 will be held at 10 PM IST (Monday, June 3, 9:30 a.m. PT), where Apple's executive will glimpse the new advancement in terms of software and hardware. If you want to watch this event, Apple will host the livestream of the event on its website. Before the event, here is what we expect from Apple at WWDC 2019.

Apple Mac Pro

There is a lot of buzz about the introduction of a refreshed Mac Pro at WWDC 2019. It is said that it will be the most powerful Mac you could buy from the so-called "cheese grater" design of years past to the "trash can" design.

Previously, the Mac Pro was launched in 2013. At WWDC, we are expecting a robust Mac Pro, but It is not immediately clear what kind of a design Apple has planned for new Mac Pro. There are various rumours about new Mac Pro, one of them hints that Apple could add support for NVIDIA GPUs with the launch of the new device.

Apple macOS 10.15

The introduction of new macOS 10.15 could steal its thunder at WWDC tonight. Craig Federighi, Senior Vice President, Software Engineering at Apple is expected to introduce macOS 10.15 which allows iPad apps to run on macOS devices. The new cross-platform compatibility is named as "Marzipan," but Apple hasn't used that word publicly.

This new compatibility mode leads that developers will have an easy way to take apps that they've developed for the iPad and "port" them to the Mac. It also hints that you might use your iPad as a second monitor for your Mac. Also, Apple is expected to bring Siri shortcuts to the Mac.

iOS 13

Half of the revenue of Apple comes from sales of iPhone and iOS underpins that platform. So, Apple doesn't want to disappoint its iOS users, and the Cupertino-based company will launch its new iOS which is named as iOS 13. in iOS 13, the headline feature for iPhone owners is probably going to be Dark Mode. According to 9to5Mac, there will be a Dark Mode running in a few apps.

It is also rumoured about the revamped home screen and more capable Files app. Also, Apple might add a new way to multitask on the device. The current split screen/slide-over setup is useful but limiting.

WatchOS 6 and tvOS 13

Apple could launch new WatchOS, but there is little chance to get heavily revamped. It's likely that Apple will continue the theme of focusing on health, and it will probably talk about updates to its Health app alongside updates to watchOS. The company could launch a new 'Dose' feature, which will help users to take your pills at the scheduled time.

Similarly, we shouldn't expect too much new stuff on tvOS 13 as Apple had already a huge TV-focused event this year. Apple could introduce TV Plus service, but its price remains to be seen.