Every year, Android smartphone users have a new reason to be excited about as Google pushes out the next big Android OS update. After Android Pie last year, the next iteration of the mobile operating system in the world's largest ecosystem is Android Q and it's already making splashes. Android Q update release is not due for several months, but Google is known to test the software with beta users before a public rollout.

Google has already started the beta testing process for Android Q by releasing the first developer preview of the upcoming software. Based on the early builds available to developers and advanced users, several new features and capabilities of Android Q have already been revealed. Of all the exciting things Android Q brings to the table, there's one worrisome feature that every user must prepare for.

Reddit user xxTheGoDxx pointed out a particular passage on the Android Q developer website that states the upcoming mobile OS won't allow apps to automatically enable or disable Wi-Fi. In addition, Google recommends developers use the new settings panel functionality, which shows system settings directly inside apps.

This change requires users to manually toggle Wi-Fi connectivity in apps like Google Home app. In any case, apps that do not require Wi-Fi will continue to use your precious mobile data and don't be surprised if that daily or monthly allotment is exhausted sooner than before. For this reason, if your smartphone is eligible for Android Q or receives it in future, it is best to revisit those data plans and choose one with higher data limit to avoid charges or end up getting slow speeds. Being vigilant to enable Wi-Fi whenever necessary is also a neat tactic.

Google's change in the API is not an inconvenience for users alone, but also a nightmare for developers. Especially if the developers provide IFTTT services through apps like Tasker, which do the automation for users so they don't have to do it often. João Dias, the creator of Tasker, hopes Google to consider the issue and bring necessary workarounds to help developers and users.

But this one feature shouldn't be a deal breaker for trying out Android Q as it packs several cool features such as system-wide dark mode, native screen recording, new gestures, themes settings and more. Stay tuned for updates.