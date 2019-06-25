Ever since Apple announced iOS 13, iPhone and iPad users have been eager to try it out before the public release. The latest software was available as a developer beta, allowing developers who pay $99 annually to download and install iOS 13. But the latest announcement puts the masses at ease and iOS 13 public beta has been released for anyone with an iPhone or iPad to try out Apple's latest OS.

Apple iOS 13 public beta is live, complete with new features such as the dark mode, improved Face ID, Memoji stickers, smart photo organisation, Indian English accent for Siri, app download sizes reduced by 50 percent and app updates reduced by 60 percent and more. The full release of the beta software is expected to be rolled out with the latest iPhone 11 series in September. But iPhone users won't have to wait so long in order to test out the early builds of the software.

As the name suggests, iOS 13 public beta is still in the development stage and requires fine-tuning before a commercial release. There's a good chance that those who download and install iOS 13 right now will experience some bugs, which can be reported to Apple so it can be improved upon.

Here's everything you need to know about downloading iOS 13 public beta on your iOS device.

iOS 13 public beta - Supported devices

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 8

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE

iPod Touch (7th gen)

If you own one of the abovementioned iPhone, you can certainly go ahead with the iOS 13 beta installation. In order to do so, follow the steps below:

Step 1: Make sure you have backed up all data on your iPhone

Step 2: Go to beta.apple.com using Safari browser on your iPhone

Step 3: Sign in with your Apple ID and password and agree to the T&Cs

Step 4: Select iOS tap and click on "Enrol your Devices"

Step 5: Click on "Download Profile" at the bottom of the page, authorise the download

Step 6: Go to iPhone Settings, tap on your profile to initiate the installation

Step 7: Wait patiently until the iPhone restarts

Step 8: Once restarted, go to Settings > General > Software Update and install iOS 13 public beta over-the-air

With successful installation, you'll receive all future beta updates from Apple over-the-air. But going back to the stable version of the current iOS will require you to wipe the iPhone clean and start the setup process again.

Note: As mentioned above, this is a beta update and bound to be buggy. It is not recommended you download iOS 13 public beta on your primary device. Users who've tested the early build have complained about Watch losing connection with the iPhone, irregularities in dark mode execution, random UI freezes, apps crashing, unexpected reboots and Face ID malfunction in iPad and more. If you're not confident about the beta software, it's best to stay clear and wait for more stable builds in the near future or best yet get the public release in September.