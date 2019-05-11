Roswell UFO incident is one of the most mysterious events ever recorded in human history. Several conspiracy theorists believe that the UFO that crashed in June 1947 is authentic proof of alien existence, and they even claim that the US government is involved in an extraterrestrial coverup. Now, after 72 years of the incident, investigative journalist Annie Jacobson has put forward a very different theory to explain this mysterious event.

Annie Jacobson believes that the spacecraft that crashlanded in Roswell could be most probably a Soviet Union spy vessel that aimed to create anarchy in the United States. The journalist revealed that after the end of the second world war, Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin had employed controversial Nazi doctor Josef Mengele to create child-sized pilots to fly advanced spacecraft.

As a reward for this experiment, Joseph Stalin had promised the doctor a fully fledged eugenics lab where he can continue his sinister experiments.

After creating the child pilots, the Soviet Union sent them to the United States in a small secret spacecraft. The original plan of the Soviet Union was to land the secret spacecraft in the United States and seeing the child pilots, people in the country will think that aliens have landed.

"The child-sized aviators in this craft were the result of a Soviet human experimentation program, and they had been made to look like aliens a la Orson Welles' War of the Worlds, and it was a warning shot over President Truman's bow, so to speak. In 1947, when this would have originally happened, the Soviets did not yet have the nuclear bomb, and Stalin and Truman were locked in horns with one another, and Stalin couldn't compete in nuclear weaponry yet, but he certainly could compete in the world of black propaganda — and that was his aim, according to my source," Jacobson told Fresh Air podcast, Express.co.uk reports.

The comments made by Jacobson have already gone viral on online platforms, and several conspiracy theorists consider this theory one of the most convincing explanation ever put forward about the Roswell UFO incident.