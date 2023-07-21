With Interpol issuing a Red and Blue Corner Notice against gangster Prince Khan of Wasseypur in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, a new Don and dreaded criminal overlord based in the Middle East has emerged as a new challenge to the police in the region due to his frequent threats to businessmen, traders, officials, police officers and politicians, apart from his alleged involvement in several killings.

The UAE and National Security Council have been apprised of the fresh development. The CBI had sought Interpol's assistance on the request of Dhanbad Police to arrest and extradite Khan.

As per inputs and information available with the police, Prince Khan is suspected to be hiding either in Dubai or Sharjah. Khan has been operating his gang in the Dhanbad Coalmines region from there.

An Interpol Red Corner notice has been issued against him in connection with a firing case in Dhanbad, while a Blue Corner notice was issued against Khan in connection with another case being probed by the Anti-Terrorist Squad of the police.

A source said that the police would try to extradite Khan to Jharkhand if he is arrested.

A few months ago, Khan had fled abroad by managing to create a fake passport in the name of Hyder Ali. The CID learnt this in the course of its investigation.

It was also learnt that in order to escape abroad, he had allegedly got a passport made with the help of Dhanbad police officers.

Following this, SSP Dhanbad suspended the police sub-inspector who verified his passport application, and set up an inquiry against the suspended police personnel.

Even after fleeing abroad, Khan released several threat videos from there.

Besides, his henchmen have been allegedly involved in more than 24 incidents of murder, extortion and firing in Dhanbad in the last six months.

His gang members have also been involved in opening fire at several hotels and commercial establishments.

Prince Khan used to work for Faheem Khan -- who was considered the most notorious and dreaded gangster of Wasseypur. After Faheem went to jail, Prince wanted to take over the gang.

In November 2021, when he killed Mahtab Alam a.k.a Nanhe --considered close to Faheem Khan, his notoriety began growing.

Even as the police have arrested more than 40 operatives of Prince Khan's gang and his helpers, Prince Khan continues terrorising people.

(With inputs from IANS)